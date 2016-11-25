Talking points: How Northwestern analyst sees it

We asked Chicago Tribune beat writer Teddy Greenstein his thoughts on the Wildcats going into Saturday’s Illinois-Northwestern game at Evanston’s Ryan Field:

The thought was that this would be a better Northwestern team because of modest personnel losses due to graduation, the return of defensive stars Anthony Walker and Godwin Igwebuike, and the maturation of Clayton Thorson.



But fans/media also realized that Northwestern caught about every conceivable break last season in going 10-3, plus Ohio State and Michigan State were back on the schedule. So the prediction was: better team, worse record. Most figured the ’Cats would go 7-5, 8-4 at best.



The offensive line was a mess early in the season, making it near impossible to move the ball against Western Michigan and Illinois State. That loss to the Redbirds was heinous and left some in the fan base calling for offensive coordinator Mick McCall’s job.



The ’Cats started 1-3 and went into Iowa City with no external expectations. They played superbly in a 38-31 win and then took out Michigan State and Indiana.



The loss to Minnesota was a flashback to September — Thorson was harassed behind a leaky line. On top of that, receivers dropped balls, and Northwestern’s kicker and punter hurt the cause.



What would a win Saturday and a bowl bid mean for Northwestern? They’d be significant for a program with two all-time bowl wins. But, mainly, it would avoid the ultimate embarrassment of losing to your in-state rival as a two-touchdown favorite to finish 5-7. Northwestern has a lot to lose, a decent amount to gain.



Austin Carr is no longer under the radar as a Biletnikoff finalist, but his availability Saturday could be crucial. He was knocked out of the Minnesota game by a helmet-to-helmet targeting foul. He leads the Big Ten in the receiving triple-crown stats (80 catches, 1,170 yards, 12 TDs).



If Carr plays, Northwestern wins 28-10; if Carr doesn’t play, Northwestern wins 17-7. (He’s so good, he helps keep the opponent’s point total down.)





