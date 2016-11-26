LIVE! Illinois at Northwestern

30 minutes until kickoff

Reports are out there on social media that P.J. Fleck will soon be named the next coach at Purdue.

If that happens, the Boilermakers will have landed who many consider the next rising star in the coaching profession who has Western Michigan at 12-0 and playing for a MAC title next week.

Fleck's Broncos handed Illinois a 34-10 loss back on Sept. 17 that didn't even feel that close in what seemed to turn the tide for the Illini's season from promising to disappointing.

Back to today's game in Evanston. Here's a few numbers to keep in mind for the Illini when it comes to individual accolades.

Wes Lunt stands seventh in program history in passing yards, but there's no way for him to climb past Tony Easton into sixth place.

Lunt enters today with 5,523 passing yards during his time with the Illini, while Eason finished with 7,031.

Kendrick Foster would need a huge game (big enough that it would garner national attention on a jam-packed day) to reach 1,000 rushing yards as he is 289 shy of that milestone.

Looks like Illinois will finish its sixth straight season without accomplishing that feat since Mikel Leshoure set a school record with 1,697 rushing yards in 2010.

If Carroll Phillips, who had to leave last Saturday's 28-0 loss at Iowa with an injury, is able to record two sacks today, he'll become only the fifth Illini to record double-digit sacks. The Miami native has eight sacks going into today.

Only Whitney Mercilus, Simeon Rice (twice), Mike Poloskey and Scott Davis have 10 or more sacks in a season wearing an Illinois uniform.

And Dawuane Smoot, who entering this season was the likely candidate before the season began to compile the most sacks by the Illini this season, finds himself already among the top 10 all-time in program history with 36.5 tackles for loss.

If he's able to get 2.5 today against the Wildcats, he'll move past Kevin Hardy and J Leman into sixth place in career history.

Be back in a little bit.

60 minutes until kickoff

Crazy day in college football already. And no games have kicked off yet.

Texas has officially fired Charlie Strong after three seasons and a 16-21 record, and LSU is expected to promote interim coach Ed Orgeron to permanent coach early this afternoon.

All of this has no effect on today's game for the Illini, although, for the first time since probably 2010, Illinois won't have to answer questions about who will coach the program next season.

Lovie Smith is locked into a six-year contract with a hefty buyout should he choose to depart Champaign after only one season.

Stability is the biggest issue the outgoing seniors want to see happen in the program as it moves forward. Having played for three coaches in the past three seasons, it's easy to understand why they feel this way.

Northwestern has that as Pat Fitzgerald is just about to wrap up his 11th season in charge of the Wildcats and has compiled a 75-62 record during his tenure.

No Illinois coach has left the Illini with a winning record since John Mackovic departed for Texas after the 1991 season. That means Lou Tepper, Ron Turner, Ron Zook, Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit all tried, but failed to turn the Illini into a consistent winner.

Smith is the latest to attempt this reclamation project. His three wins are already more than what Beckman (2-10), Zook (2-9) and Turner (0-11) were able to accomplish, so there's that brief glimmer of hope.

Yes, it's a stretch, but for a program that has become mostly irrelevant on the national stage, the road back to playing in a significant game on the final weekend of the season is a long and tedious one.

Be back in a little bit.

90 minutes until kickoff

Good morning college football fans.

Last time I get to write that this year.

Matt Daniels here for the duration before and during today's regular-season finale for Lovie Smith's Illini.

Illinois (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten) are playing to play spoiler at Northwestern (5-6, 4-4). The Wildcats need to beat the Illini to assure themselves of a bowl bid.

Lose, and Northwestern is very likely on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason this year, although the possibility of five-win teams making bowl games appears likely again this year.

Smith said he's not treating today's game like he's trying to ruin Northwestern's postseason hopes, although outside of pride and getting a win to go into the offseason with some needed confidence and swagger, there's not much else for the Illini to play for.

Of course, the Land of Lincoln trophy is on the line, and several Illinois players this week reiterated how important it is for the top hat to find its way back to Champaign.

Illinois has lost three of its last four games against the Wildcats, with the lone triumph happening during the 2014 regular-season finale in Evanston, the Illini's last trip to Ryan Field until today.

That 47-33 win, led by a standout performance from Reilly O'Toole, was about the best and most complete game I've seen Illinois play in my four years on the beat.

They were consistent, both offensively and defensively, that day two years ago, far from what they've shown this season, the first one with Smith in charge of the program.

For a quarter or two, Illinois will look like a quality college football team.

But the biggest struggle for Illinois is putting together four consistent quarters this season. It's why games have gotten out of hand for the Illini this season and a key reason why six of the eight losses this season for Illinois have been by at least 23 points.

The Illinois offense is one aspect to blame. Garrick McGee's unit has not scored a touchdown since the fourth quarter of the Illini's win against Michigan State on Nov. 5, a span of eight quarters where the only points were a Chase McLaughlin field goal during the 48-3 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 12.

We'll see what Wes Lunt, who arrived at Illinois with much hype when he transferred to Illinois from Oklahoma State in the summer of 2013, is able to accomplish in his final start at Illinois.

To read more about Lunt and his time with the Illini, check out Bob Asmussen's Q&A with the quarterback right here.

Be back in a little bit.