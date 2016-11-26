Lovie with plenty of work after season finale loss

Audio: PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-26-16 » more Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman break down the final game of the 2016 Illinois football season and take listener phone calls. Other Related Content Tate: 2016 a dud, 2017 murky for UI football

EVANSTON — There is work to do. Lots and lots of work to do.

Lovie Smith knows it. And so do his players.

Illinois finished Smith’s baseline season with a sloppy 42-21 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Ryan Field.

Not only did the Illini drop the final three games of the season to finish 3-9, they missed a chance to keep Northwestern out of a bowl.

Maybe next year.

Illinois turned the ball over four times, which pushed the season total to 20. More than it gained.

“For seniors, once it’s down to the last game, you want it to end a certain way,” Smith said. “But it didn’t work that way. When you commit that many turnovers, it’s pretty hard to win, especially against a good team like Northwestern. Penalties, of course, hurt us, too. We did a lot of things that teams that lose do in the end.”

Smith is just getting started at Illinois. He has five years left on a deal that will pay him $21 million.

Few expected Smith to win big his first year. He had been away from the college game for more than two decades. Asking him to open with a bowl season wasn’t a reasonable expectation.

“It’s a process,” Smith said. “You build a foundation first and then you start working from there.”

What’s first on Smith’s to-do list? Find players to build the program.

“It’s pretty easy to answer that one: We’re going to transition into recruiting immediately,” Smith said. “We need to let our roster have a different look. That’s what you do every year, but this is our first recruiting class coming in. We’re excited about that.”

Smith’s transition was hurried. He started in March, long after most other first-year coaches had taken over. He went on a crash course in Illini football.

“You go through a season, to see where you are,” Smith said. “And not just the football team on the field, but how we do everything. We have an idea what direction we need to go in all the areas. This is a start. You don’t like to be in this situation, but that’s how it normally happens initially wherever you go.”

Smith didn’t know what would happen his first year. Now, he has a better read.

“We’re a three-win team,” Smith said, “We were able to get a couple of Big Ten wins. (We had) a few more that we were in position (for). But we weren’t ready to compete at the highest level, which we will someday.”

How challenging was it to stay positive?

“You have to be a realist. That’s what we are. This is who we are,” Smith said. “It’s disappointing, our record. We’ll have our day.”

That day won’t include the seniors who suited up for the final time. Looking ahead, they expect better times for future final classes.

“The wins will come,” center Joe Spencer said. “I fully believe in that. I believe in this program. To high school kids: If you want to listen to an old man, come to Illinois because it’s going to happen here.”

“The coaches should be staying put for a while,” senior quarterback Wes Lunt said. “Just another year to relearn the offense, the defense, get some new faces in there. A full year of strength and conditioning with Coach (Joey) Boese. I think you could see great things next year.”

Lunt thinks Smith learned, too.

“He did a great job adapting to everyone’s schedule, just the simple things like class and being patient with us on and off the field,” Lunt said. “He was a father figure.”

The difference between three wins and a bowl bid came down to the little things, Spencer said.

“As people become more comfortable with the coaching staff and their true values, you’re going to see so much growth in these young players,” Spencer said.

The program is in better shape now than it was at the start of the season, Spencer said.

“It’s going in the right direction,” Spencer said. “A culture is being built. The excitement this year was bigger than any of my other four years.”

Smith plans for stability on his coaching staff. He doesn’t anticipate any departures among his nine full-time assistants.

“Absolutely, unless there is a great opportunity for someone out there,” Smith said. “I’m not a guy who is trying to hold up guys. If a guy has a better opportunity someplace, I’ll be helping him instead of being upset with him. Right now, I don’t see anybody (leaving). We’ll kind of see how everything plays out from here.”

The staff worked well together, Smith said.

“We just need to improve in a lot of areas,” Smith said. “The coaches have to do a better job. We need to get some different players in. We have some leaving that really helped us a lot.”

Smith said there are specific recruiting needs for the 2017 class, which will include 25 players.

“We’re not talking about it right now,” Smith said.

He will consider junior college players.

“We’re an academic institution and sometimes it’s a little bit hard to get some of the JC guys in,” Smith said. “We’re looking at all areas. A little JC? Absolutely. But the bulk of what we’re going to do will be with high school athletes.”