Tate: 2016 a dud, 2017 murky for UI football

EVANSTON — Among team games, football is the hardest to play when you’re losing.

Basketball failures don’t leave bruises. A net separates antagonists in tennis and volleyball. Golf and swimming are individual sports. In baseball, it’s essentially pitcher vs. batter.

Football teams with “nothing to play for” in November often lose their motivational edge. And if those other guys are physically superior, you can get hurt.

But on a sunny, 47-degree day at Northwestern’s Ryan Field — somewhat obscured nationally by an epic showdown in Columbus, Ohio — Illinois took a beating (42-21) and still had some fun.

It didn’t look promising when the Wildcats trampled their 3-win, 9-loss visitors with three early rushing TDs. It had the appearance of a rout, particularly after NU went up 21-0 following Malik Turner’s fumble near midfield.

Lovie Smith’s Illini hadn’t scored a touchdown in 29 possessions and nine quarters when they suddenly turned Saturday’s lopsided game into an interesting version of flag football.

Unlimbering his throwing arm, senior Wes Lunt went on a 54-toss, 377-yard splurge and actually created concern on Pat Fitzgerald’s sideline. It was Lunt’s second largest output in his three Illini seasons.



Up, then down

Turner caught 11 passes and Justin Hardee, so often overlooked, erupted with nine. Turner’s 19-yard TD reception broke the ice for Illinois and, with the Wildcats on their heels, Reggie Corbin sliced through the line for 18- and 8-yard runs to close the half at 21-14.

So when Lunt connected for 24 and 25 yards after the break, Illinois was poised to tie it when a series of backfires ended the comeback dream.

Flub No. 1: Corbin fumbled inside the NU 10, and what appeared to be a 92-yard TD return by NU’s Godwin Igwebuike was recalled due to an unnecessary foul by teammate Joe Gaziano far behind the play. But the Wildcats’ Justin Jackson soon broke loose for a 54-yard score.

Flub No. 2: With Illinois back within 28-21, Darius Mosely’s excellent punt return ended with his fumble near midfield, and NU capitalized in little more than a minute.

Flub No. 3: Lunt’s lone interception was returned 66 yards to the Illini 5, setting up Jackson’s third TD and ending all doubt.



Little to smile about

Even as the Illini sought desperately to develop a ground game, they were outrushed for the 10th time in the last 11 games (278 to 57). Corbin filled in for Kendrick Foster who was helped off the field after his first carry.

This continuing failure of the ground troops emphasizes the need for line play that goes beyond blocking for the passer.

So Northwestern, surviving early losses to Western Michigan and Illinois State, defeated Illinois for the 14th time in 22 meetings since 1995, and will present a 6-6 record to the bowl committees.

And we are left to wonder: When have the Illini revenue producers, football and basketball, simultaneously sunk so low in the estimation of UI fans?

The basketball program has seldom been so humiliated as in Thursday’s turnover-marred loss to West Virginia. And the football team had to resort to a flood of passes because Northwestern showed itself physically dominant.

Worse yet, with 24 seniors making their last UI football trip, more dark clouds are filtering in over the horizon. The junior class is weak, showing safety Jaylen Dunlap as the lone starter on a defense that must be rebuilt in the front seven. Quarterback is anyone’s guess, and the offensive line is as much a concern as defensive end.

So Illini Nation has no choice but to be patient — in football and basketball — because immediate success does not appear to be in the books.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.