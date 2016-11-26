UI football grades: Just average in last game

Audio: PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-26-16 » more Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman break down the final game of the 2016 Illinois football season and take listener phone calls. Other Related Content Lovie with plenty of work after season finale loss

Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his grades for Illinois and Northwestern after the Wildcats' victory:

Player of the Game: Justin Jackson

The Glenbard North product has carved up Big Ten foes for three seasons. But he does particularly well against the Illini. His 173 rushing yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns Saturday give him 475 rushing yards on 75 carries and six touchdowns for his career against Illinois.

OFFENSE: Northwestern A-, Illinois C+

Wes Lunt connected with Malik Turner and Justin Hardee multiple times. But four turnovers by the Illinois offense is four too many, and why Illinois ended the season on a three-game losing streak.

DEFENSE: Northwestern C, Illinois D

The Illini allowed two running backs to top 100 yards for the second time in the last three games. It indicates a total breakdown, from the defensive line to the linebackers to the secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Northwestern B, Illinois C-

A missed field goal by Chase McLaughlin cost the Illini a chance to cut into Northwestern’s lead in the third quarter, and Darius Mosely’s fumbled punt return is one he’d like to have back.

COACHING: Northwestern B, Illinois C

Pat Fitzgerald’s program needed to win to make a bowl game for the second straight season. The Heart of Dallas Bowl, Foster Farms Bowl or Pinstripe Bowl will gladly welcome in the Wildcats.

OVERALL: Northwestern B, Illinois C

Much work remains for Illinois to even approach becoming a mediocre program and one that won’t find itself near the bottom of the Big Ten. Lovie Smith experienced first-hand the past eight months what many have realized before: It’s tough to win at Illinois.