UI football notes: Lunt finds form in finale

EVANSTON — Going into the season, Wes Lunt figured to move way up the Illinois quarterback charts. Injuries kept it from happening. But Saturday, he was his old self.

The senior from Rochester had his best game of the season, throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-21 loss to Northwestern.

“Down 21-0, we needed to put points on the board, we needed to move the ball,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “Takeaways took away from what might have been a great finish.”

Lunt said he established a good rhythm early in the game and kept it going throughout.

“Just taking what the defense was giving us, taking those easy hitches to the field and letting guys work,” Lunt said. “It was successful, for the most part, for us.”

What will Lunt remember about his final year?

“Just all the adversity we went through,” Lunt said. “The whole team never gave up. We kept fighting every week, coming to practice. We had two-, three-hour practices, just grinding every day.”

The players didn’t give up because of their character, Lunt said.

“I’m just really proud to be a part of this team,” Lunt said.

✰ ✰ ✰

Receiver Justin Hardee didn’t get cheated in the final game of his career. The senior caught nine passes for 125 yards.

“I just wanted to leave all I had on the field,” Hardee said. “I wanted to show some of my gratitude (to the fans) and my teammates. No regrets.”

The program is in better shape than it was at the start of the year, Hardee said.

“Illini football is definitely on the rise,” Hardee said. “They are going to go and recruit some great guys. I definitely see them going to be the Big Ten championship next year.”

Next for Hardee? Training for the NFL.

“I believe I have a good shot,” Hardee said.

✰ ✰ ✰

Malik Turner outdid his receiver buddy, catching 11 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

He is looking forward to his senior season.

“I think anything is possible,” Turner said. “We’re going to work harder than we did this year, and we’re going to keep fighting.”

Turner will be working with a new quarterback, with Jeff George Jr. or Chayce Crouch the likely starter.

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois fell behind 21-0 Saturday. Past Illini teams might have called it a day.

“I was very proud of my guys,” Turner said. “We will never quit.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Offensive tackle Christian DiLauro said the team had a good plan against the Wildcats.

“We knew we had plays that were going to get them and we executed those when we needed them,” DiLauro said. “Unfortunately, a few plays didn’t go our way.”

✰ ✰ ✰

DiLauro said he plans to be back for his senior season.

“There’s nothing else I’ve thought about really than playing for the Illini,” DiLauro said.

The idea of not changing coaches again appeals to him.

“Knowing that we’re going to have a secure coaching staff coming back, that helps,” he said.

DiLauro said the move toward a winning record can happen fast. But tackle Austin Schmidt and center Joe Spencer need to be replaced on the offensive line.

“Those are big spots,” DiLauro said. “We’ve played a lot of young guys this year. I feel we’ll be all right next year.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois was short-handed at several spots Saturday. No spot was hurt worse than tailback, where Kendrick Foster had to leave the game early with a leg injury.

“I think it was a really bad hip pointer,” Smith said. “An injury that didn’t allow him to play.”

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the leading rusher in 2015, missed the game with an injury.

Receiver Desmond Cain was also out while following the concussion protocol.

✰ ✰ ✰

Reggie Corbin got the rest of the work at tailback and finished with 70 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Was he tired afterward?

“I’m alright,” Corbin said. “Coach (Thad) Ward always tells us to be ready, prepare like you’re Number 1.”

✰ ✰ ✰

There was a familiar face on the officiating crew Saturday. Champaign’s Bryan Banks worked as center judge on the eight-man crew.

✰ ✰ ✰

The Illini wanted to wreck Northwestern’s season. A loss Saturday would have kept the Wildcats out of a bowl.

“They did that to us last year,” center Joe Spencer said. “It’s tough any time you don’t beat your rival. I’ll always cherish that memory from 2014 on this field. This team has nothing to hang their head on. We had a tough path.”