Upon further review ... Illini go out with a whimper

Sports editor MATT DANIELS weighs in on Saturday’s season-finale road defeat:

First impressions

■ The identity Lovie Smith was supposed to bring with him to Illinois included a stout defense. A balanced offense. A run game that translates well into a play-action pass game. Quality special teams. Through one season, it’s still difficult pick out those attributes for the Illini. At least on a consistent basis. Illinois showed some mettle by making it a game on Saturday, but too many mistakes, too many penalties and too many defensive breakdowns were too much to overcome. Again. It’s not the lasting impression Smith wanted from his program before it heads into the offseason.

■ About the only consistent bright spot for the Illinois offense all season was Kendrick Foster. That’s why it was disheartening to see the Peoria native fall to the grass on his first carry of the game, crumpling without getting touched and having to be carried to the sidelines by the Illinois training staff. Foster should factor heavily into the Illini’s offense next season, but now the question lingers about when he’ll return.

■ The attendance at Ryan Field looked like what was on display in Champaign this weekend during the high school football state title games. Maybe a bit more. At least next year’s game between the two won’t be at a near-empty Soldier Field. Good move by Josh Whitman to get the game back at Memorial Stadium, but it begs the question: Will anyone be in attendance in Champaign if the Illini product doesn’t improve drastically in the next 12 months?



Second guessing

■ Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who didn’t make the trip because of an unspecified injury, was all the talk for the Illini before the season. About how he’d give Illinois a solid run game again. How he might eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. But all the sophomore did was rush for 301 yards on only 60 carries, with the majority of his work happening in three nonconference games. Where did he go during Big Ten play? Good question, and one we don’t expect Vaughn to answer next summer at the league’s annual media days.

■ Illinois only had four scholarship running backs to start the season. Vaughn, Reggie Corbin and Foster were expected to get the majority of the carries. They did. So why did Illinois burn the redshirt of Tre Nation during the season opener against Murray State, only to see the Alabama native play in two more games and end his first season with a paltry 59 rushing yards on 11 carries?

■ Where was Wes Lunt throwing the ball? The Illinois quarterback struggled with his accuracy in his final game at Illinois, never more so than when he threw his first interception early in the fourth quarter. With Illinois trailing 35-21, Northwestern’s Montre Hartage easily snagged the errant pass, which sailed on Lunt, and returned it 66 yards down to the Illinois 5-yard line, setting up Justin Jackson’s third rushing touchdown and giving Northwestern a convincing 42-21 lead.



Third degree

■ Darius Mosely sealed the Illini’s win against Rutgers with a interception return for a touchdown. Another takeaway involving the Illini senior helped clinch Saturday’s win for the Wildcats when Mosely fumbled after a solid punt return. Northwestern capitalized on the turnover, the third fumble lost on the day for the Illini, and went ahead 35-21 late in the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Thorson to Garrett Dickerson. Ballgame.

■ Carroll Phillips got after the quarterback plenty of times this season. But his offsides penalty on Northwestern’s second drive, which happened during a third-and-8 play, kept the Wildcats’ drive intact and allowed them to pick up a first down on the next play before John Moten IV rushed in from 9 yards out for the game’s first touchdown.

■ Penalties, once again, played a part in the second touchdown Illinois yielded. And negated a takeaway for the Illini when Chris James couldn’t get off the field in time, resulting in an illegal substitution penalty and wiping out Hardy Nickerson’s interception of Thorson deep in Northwestern territory. Moten then went to work, easily putting the Illini down two scores before the first quarter ended.



Fourth estate

Dave Eanet is in his 27th year as the Voice of the Wildcats. Over time, the perception of the Northwestern program has changed. For the better.

No longer the butt of Cubs-like futility jokes, the Wildcats are now expected to be good. A year after winning 10 games, there was disappointment that the team needed to win Saturday to become bowl eligible.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Eanet said. “When they went to Ohio State and they were in the game right until the end and had a chance to win, they were upset. It wasn’t OK to go there and play close.

“That attitude is pretty pervasive now. They were bitterly disappointed with the way they played against Minnesota. I think that’s a really positive thing for the future of the program.”

Most of the credit for the change of expectations goes to coach Pat Fitzgerald.

“I think it’s a lot of him, and it’s also a function of the success they have had,” Eanet said. “The seniors who went out with this game have seen the success here. They were freshmen when they won a bowl game. The expectations are higher here and that’s positive.”

Getting to a bowl was considered a must for the Wildcats this year.

“I remember when Northwestern came from behind to beat Illinois in Champaign in 1992 and there was talk about a bowl game,” Eanet said. “At that point it was a pipe dream for Northwestern to even go to a bowl. Now, you’re looking at a program that has gone to bowls on a pretty regular basis since 1995.

“When they didn’t go to a bowl two years in a row in 2013 and 2014, I think there was real concern and real angst about it. They’re not going to win Big Ten West and they’re not going to get to the Big Ten championship game, but I think it is important to maintain the momentum to keep it moving forward.”

With his success at Northwestern, Fitzgerald might be appealing to schools with openings. Eanet isn’t worried about him moving on.

“I think he’s going to be here,” Eanet said. “Is it possible someday down the road that maybe when his kids are grown, something will appeal to him? Northwestern has taken pretty good care of him.

“If you look off to the distance, there are some cranes there on lake front, their $250 million practice facility. Pat is a Chicago guy and he played here. He is not only the face of the football program, he’s the face of the university. You never say never, but I can’t envision anything taking him away from this place.”

Not even Notre Dame, which still has a coach?

“He would be a coach who would appeal to them, but they didn’t recruit him,” Eanet said. “I think that’s always been kind of an issue.”

The Wildcats are continuing to recruit nationally, but are also looking closer to home for players. Thorson is from Wheaton and is one of the growing number of Chicagoland products joining the Wildcats.

In the state, they will run into rival Illinois during recruiting. Fitzgerald values his instate neighbor.

“After a few years with Lovie in control in Champaign, maybe it will be a bigger deal to Illinois,” Eanet said. “I think Northwestern looks at Iowa and looks at Wisconsin as pretty significant rivals.”



Five burning questions

1. What’s the way-too-early predicted record for Illinois in 2017? Let’s go with 4-8. On paper, the nonconference schedule isn’t too daunting. The season opens with Ball State (win), but Western Kentucky (loss) might be the 2017 version of Western Michigan. Former Illinois assistant Jeff Brohm can flat out coach. Ending the nonconference schedule at South Florida (win) is a tricky one to predict, but the Bulls are beatable. After an off week, the nine-week gauntlet of Big Ten play begins on Friday night in Champaign (boo) and a loss to Nebraska. A trip to Iowa City (another loss) awaits the following week before Illinois improves to .500 with a home win against Rutgers. Back-to-back losses at Minnesota and at home against Wisconsin drop Illinois to 3-5 before a win at Purdue (maybe Les Miles, Charlie Strong or P.J. Fleck is coaching the Boilermakers next season) and three straight losses to Indiana, Ohio State and Northwestern conclude Smith’s second season with the Illini.

2. Who starts at quarterback for Illinois next season? At the moment, Jeff George Jr. is likely the only scholarship quarterback who will go through spring practice while Chayce Crouch recovers from a shoulder injury that required surgery. Cameron Thomas won’t arrive until the summer, and starting a true freshman at that position is always risky. Crouch may have the inside track, but don’t be shocked if a fifth-year transfer (Malik Zaire is a name that instantly comes to mind) or a junior college transfer gets the first snap against Ball State.

3. How important is Smith’s first recruiting class? Important, but the true stock of how Smith might fare in Champaign should come with National Signing Day in 2018. Smith and his staff have had to play catch-up with the 2017 class since they all arrived in Champaign in late March, so having a full year — and a second season to judge those results — to stockpile talent in the next 15 months might determine how much success Smith has with the Illini.

4. What true freshmen might contribute next year? Ricky Smalling from Chicago Brother Rice is a dynamic wide receiver. He probably could have helped out Lunt, Crouch and George in the passing game this season. Offensive linemen Larry Boyd from St. Louis Trinity and Vederian Lowe from Rockford Auburn are tantalizing talents who might fill voids. Lots of additions are expected in the next few months with only 11 commits in the fold right now, but those three look like they could play significant roles in 2017.

5. Will the run defense improve next season? It has to. Or else the Illini are in for another long campaign. But having to replace several key contributors along the defensive line and finding another linebacker to deal with the departure of Nickerson won’t be easy. Teams gashed the Illini repeatedly during the 2016 season, with Northwestern’s Jackson and Moten the latest to do so.