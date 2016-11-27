Daniels' All-Big Ten individual award picks

Audio: PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-26-16 » more Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman break down the final game of the 2016 Illinois football season and take listener phone calls.

All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners will be picked over the next two nights. Sports editor Matt Daniels, a media voter, offers his picks:

Offensive Player of the Year

RANK, PLAYER SCHOOL POS

1. J.T. Barrett Ohio State QB

2. Saquon Barkley Penn State RB

3. Curtis Samuel Ohio State WR

Reason why: No player means more and has contributed more than what Barrett has produced this season for the Buckeyes. Without him, Ohio State is still really good, but maybe not good enough to contend for a national title. Barkley has emerged as arguably the league’s top running back, and Samuel’s game-winning touchdown against Michigan epitomized his talent in one play.



Defensive Player of the Year

RANK, PLAYER SCHOOL POS.

1. Jabrill Peppers Michigan LB

2. Josey Jewell Iowa LB

3. T.J. Watt Wisconsin LB

Reason why: Peppers is so versatile, he gives the Wolverines a true difference-maker. Line him up anywhere on the field, and he is bound to make a noteworthy play. Jewell is the crown jewel of true linebackers in the Big Ten, while Watt is following up on his older brother’s exploits with the Badgers, a key reason why Wisconsin’s defense is so feared.



Coach of the Year

RANK, COACH SCHOOL

1. Urban Meyer Ohio State

2. Jim Harbaugh Michigan

3. James Franklin Penn State

Reason why: Meyer has the most talent in the league. That doesn’t mean he should be penalized for this award considering all the youth he has as well. Plus, a huge chunk of coaching is recruiting, and no one does it better than Meyer. Harbaugh’s Wolverines are four points away from being undefeated, and Franklin’s Nittany Lions are perhaps the surprise story of the Big Ten.