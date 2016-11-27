Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 27, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Daniels' All-Big Ten individual award picks
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Daniels' All-Big Ten individual award picks

Sun, 11/27/2016 - 10:26pm | Matt Daniels
Audio:
PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-26-16
PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-26-16
» more
Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman break down the final game of the 2016 Illinois football season and take listener phone calls. 

All-Big Ten teams and individual award winners will be picked over the next two nights. Sports editor Matt Daniels, a media voter, offers his picks:

Offensive Player of the Year
RANK, PLAYER    SCHOOL    POS
1. J.T. Barrett    Ohio State    QB
2. Saquon Barkley    Penn State    RB
3. Curtis Samuel    Ohio State    WR
Reason why: No player means more and has contributed more than what Barrett has produced this season for the Buckeyes. Without him, Ohio State is still really good, but maybe not good enough to contend for a national title. Barkley has emerged as arguably the league’s top running back, and Samuel’s game-winning touchdown against Michigan epitomized his talent in one play.

Defensive Player of the Year
RANK, PLAYER    SCHOOL    POS.
1. Jabrill Peppers    Michigan    LB
2. Josey Jewell    Iowa    LB
3. T.J. Watt    Wisconsin    LB
Reason why: Peppers is so versatile, he gives the Wolverines a true difference-maker. Line him up anywhere on the field, and he is bound to make a noteworthy play. Jewell is the crown jewel of true linebackers in the Big Ten, while Watt is following up on his older brother’s exploits with the Badgers, a key reason why Wisconsin’s defense is so feared.

Coach of the Year
RANK, COACH    SCHOOL
1. Urban Meyer    Ohio State
2. Jim Harbaugh    Michigan
3. James Franklin    Penn State
Reason why: Meyer has the most talent in the league. That doesn’t mean he should be penalized for this award considering all the youth he has as well. Plus, a huge chunk of coaching is recruiting, and no one does it better than Meyer. Harbaugh’s Wolverines are four points away from being undefeated, and Franklin’s Nittany Lions are perhaps the surprise story of the Big Ten.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments