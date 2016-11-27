Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nov. 27 Asmussen Top 25
Nov. 27 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 11/27/2016 - 1:25pm | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

SCHOOL   PREVIOUS

1. Alabama   1
2. Ohio State   2
3. Clemson    4
4. Washington   6
5. Michigan   3
6. Wisconsin   5
7. Oklahoma   7
8. Oklahoma State   8
9. Penn State   9
10. Western Michigan   10
11. Colorado   12
12. Southern Cal   16
13. Florida State   17
14. West Virginia   20
15. Nebraska   11
16. Florida   13
17. Navy   25
18. Central Florida   24
19. Houston   14
20. Louisville   15
21. Virginia Tech   --
22. Stanford   --
23. Boise State   18
24. Auburn   19
25. LSU   --
 

