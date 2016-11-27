Nov. 27 Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Clemson 4

4. Washington 6

5. Michigan 3

6. Wisconsin 5

7. Oklahoma 7

8. Oklahoma State 8

9. Penn State 9

10. Western Michigan 10

11. Colorado 12

12. Southern Cal 16

13. Florida State 17

14. West Virginia 20

15. Nebraska 11

16. Florida 13

17. Navy 25

18. Central Florida 24

19. Houston 14

20. Louisville 15

21. Virginia Tech --

22. Stanford --

23. Boise State 18

24. Auburn 19

25. LSU --

