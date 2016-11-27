Nov. 27 Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Clemson 4
4. Washington 6
5. Michigan 3
6. Wisconsin 5
7. Oklahoma 7
8. Oklahoma State 8
9. Penn State 9
10. Western Michigan 10
11. Colorado 12
12. Southern Cal 16
13. Florida State 17
14. West Virginia 20
15. Nebraska 11
16. Florida 13
17. Navy 25
18. Central Florida 24
19. Houston 14
20. Louisville 15
21. Virginia Tech --
22. Stanford --
23. Boise State 18
24. Auburn 19
25. LSU --
