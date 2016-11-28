Tate: Even most ardent Illini fans about fed up

Video: Illini Preview: N.C. State scheme resembles Winthrop » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and sixth-year Illini point guard discuss Tuesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against North Carolina State.

From the perspectives of John Groce, Gus Phan and the men’s basketball program, there has seldom been a time when Illinois so desperately needed a victory.

It could be anybody. It just happens to be North Carolina State on Tuesday. What we’re witnessing is the cumulative impact of a multi-year spiral.

Old friend Gus, a longtime UI customer, has gone from disappointment to despair, from palm-smacking his forehead to looking down upon heavy splashing below while he decides whether or not to jump ship. The Illini have tumbled to roughly the same status as the state budget: bankrupt.

Not only is basketball staggering, but Lovie Smith’s football team was outscored 118-24 in the last three games against natural rivals Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern, and finished 126th out of 128 nationally in first downs.

Meanwhile, the volleyball team, which finished No. 2 in the nation as recently at 2011, failed to make the NCAA tournament ... and the women’s basketball team is headed for the Big Ten depths.



Time to win

The cumulative effect goes far beyond Groce’s program. Throw in three head football coaches in little more than a year, multiple court cases including a six-player suit in women’s basketball, a fired athletic director and too many men’s basketball headaches, internal and external, to recount.

Even for dues-paying die-hards like Gus, faith is hard to sustain under the circumstances.

And now, with Dennis Smith Jr., the nation’s fourth-ranked freshman, leading the Wolfpack, we get to see in person if things are as bad as they appeared in Brooklyn last week. Few Illini teams, if any, appeared more inept than the one featured in Thursday’s 89-57 collapse against West Virginia.

Groce finds himself exactly where Bruce Weber was in 2012, needing an uptick in recruiting (so far, so good) and a major turnaround on the court to live out a contract that runs through 2018-19 (boosted in July 2014 to $1.7 million per year plus raises, bonuses and incentives).



Plenty of ‘ifs’

The upbeat coach hadn’t lost his enthusiasm at Monday’s press conference. He always wins those.

But it remains unclear whether he can put the pieces together on the court, where shortcomings in ballhandling, defense and athleticism are glaring.

Those supporting the coach point out that freshman Te’Jon Lucus missed summer and fall workouts (broken foot), that Jalen Coleman-Lands fractured his finger, that Mike Thorne Jr. is still working into shape, that Leron Black is playing for the first time in a year and that Tracy Abrams had a two-year layoff.

But for Gus, these are excuses. Illinois is a “basketball school” and the games are now. Personally, from this seat, I’m willing to watch the next 24 games play out. But, honestly, in 70 years of viewing as a young fan and old scribe, I’ve never seen my buddy Gus so close to tossing in the towel.



Something to look forward to

Of course, part of the equation is who you play.

N.C. State was 16-17 last season, and was picked No. 6 by the coaches in the ACC. A double-figure scorer, Maverick Rowan, has missed the last five games (concussion), including Saturday’s narrow 79-77 win over Chicago Loyola. And 7-foot center Omer Yurtseven of Turkey won’t be eligible until next month.

Looking further ahead, three of the Illini’s major nonconference foes have shown weaknesses. VCU lost to Queens and Baylor. BYU fell to Valparaiso and Utah Valley. Missouri was beaten by Xavier, Davidson and North Carolina Central.

Nor is the Big Ten anywhere near what it was last season. Favorite Wisconsin lost in double figures to Creighton and North Carolina. Michigan State suffered its third loss, 73-58 to Baylor, before bouncing back against Wichita State. Michigan stumbled against South Carolina, 61-46. Indiana was upset at Fort Wayne.

No point in listing all the losses. Gus doesn’t care. He wants to get his money’s worth at the Farm. If that doesn’t happen, the chorus will wreck your computer and reverberate around empty seats. And the national preseason projections will be a lot more on target than mine.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.