Phillips highlights All-Big Ten picks

CHAMPAIGN — Two summers ago, Carroll Phillips proclaimed he wanted to shatter the single-season sacks record established by former Illinois greats Whitney Mercilus and Simeon Rice.



“My goal is to beat Simeon’s record,” Phillips said at the time. “I’m already striving to get that.”



The defensive end, who just wrapped up his third and final season with the Illini, didn’t reach the desired 16 sacks Mercilus compiled in 2011 and Rice did in 1994.



But the nine sacks Phillips had this season are the most since Mercilus had his breakout season five years ago, and on Tuesday, Phillips joined Rice and Mercilus in another exclusive company: first-team All-Big Ten selection.



The league announced on Tuesday evening its all-conference defensive honorees and select individual awards, with the offensive all-conference selections slated for Wednesday, along with the remaining individual awards.



Phillips was the only Illini to garner a first-team selection, with his distinction voted on by the media. In achieving the accolade, Phillips became the first Illini since Mercilus and former Illinois wide receiver A.J. Jenkins were first-team choices in 2011.



Phillips, who finished second in the Big Ten with his nine sacks and second in tackles for loss with 20, also received honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition by the coaches.



Fellow defensive end Dawuane Smoot was a third-team All-Big Ten choice by the coaches and the media. Smoot wound up with 56 tackles, including 15 for loss, and five sacks to go along with 10 quarterback hurries.



Two other Illini rated all-conference honors on Tuesday, with linebackers Hardy Nickerson and Tre Watson receiving honorable-mention nods.



Nickerson finished with a team-high 107 tackles in his only season at Illinois after transferring last April from California. He had seven games with at least 10-plus tackles this season to go along with three interceptions. Watson ended up second on the team with 102 tackles, becoming the third underclassmen to compile at least 100 tackles in a season for the Illini since 2000. He also contributed three forced fumbles and is the only Illini defender who garnered leaguewide recognition who is returning next season.



Lunt to play in Shrine Game. Illinois had solid representation last January at the East-West Shrine Game, with five players — wide receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back V’Angelo Bentley, defensive back Clayton Fejedelem, running back Josh Ferguson and offensive lineman Ted Karras — all taking part in the game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.



Illinois will keep that streak intact this season after quarterback Wes Lunt accepted an invitation to play in the 92nd annual all-star game on Tuesday. All five of the Illini who played in last year’s game ended up either getting drafted by an NFL team or signing as an undrafted free agent.



Lunt threw for 1,376 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in an injury-plagued senior season with the Illini. In three seasons at Illinois, the Rochester native and 2011 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year threw for 5,900 yards, good for seventh in program history, 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Lunt is trying to become the first Illinois quarterback drafted since Kurt Kittner was drafted in the fifth round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.