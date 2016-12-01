Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 14, 2016)

Other Related Content Cain transferring from Illinois

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

KENTUCKY

Turns out that there is more to the school’s athletic program than the men’s basketball team. The Wildcats spoiled rival Louisville’s chance to win 10 regular-season games and did major damage to Lamar Jackson’s Heisman bid with a 41-38 win. Kentucky gained 581 yards and took advantage of four Louisville turnovers. Mark Stoops picked up a win they will be talking about deep into the basketball season. At 7-5, the Wildcats are safely in the SEC’s pack of bowl teams. They were going without

the win against Louisville, but now the trip and the feeling are better. Austin MacGinnis hit a 47-yard field goal to provide the winning points. The Wildcats were in trouble late in the game, with Louisville driving for the lead score. But Jackson’s fumble was recovered by Courtney Love at the Kentucky 10 in the final minutes. It was that kind of day for the Wildcats, who gave up 561 yards to the fading Cardinals.



Team of the Weak

TENNESSEE

There were all sorts of options for the Weak, including Boise State, Nebraska and Florida. But the Vols take it because they lost to an in-state rival that we don’t normally associate with good football: Vanderbilt. Basketball and baseball? You betcha. But not football. Once considered a threat to win the SEC East, Tennessee finished 4-4 in the conference and 8-4 overall. Sure, Butch Jones and friends will go to a bowl game, but not the one they want. Volunteers fans are not happy. They still will show up for the games, but they will grumble all the way. Vanderbilt trailed going into the fourth quarter but outscored Tennessee 14-0 in the final 15 minutes for a 45-34 victory. Even worse for the Vols, the loss made little-brother Vandy bowl eligible. Vanderbilt gained 608 yards and scored its most points in an SEC game in more than 45 years. In 2017, Jones will have the hottest seat in college football this side of Brian Kelly. Not the company you want to keep.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

Please, don’t anger the Saban. The Alabama coach, who might be the best in the history of the game, went off on a reporter who had the audacity to ask a “what if” question. Like, what if Alabama loses the SEC title game, will it still make the playoffs? First of all, it never is going to happen. Have you seen Florida play this season? Unless Chris Leak and Emmitt Smith are given special permission to play, the game is in the bag for Alabama. Oh, sure, the offense could turn the ball over 10 times, but even that wouldn’t matter because the Alabama defense won’t allow a point. The Crimson Tide’s offense seems to be figuring it out, which could mean a lopsided playoff season. Alabama is coming off a dominant win against Auburn. If Alabama doesn’t defend its national title, H.U. will eat this page.



2. Ohio State (2)

The loss at Penn State didn’t impact the Buckeyes — positively or negatively. Had Ohio State won the game, it still would be behind Alabama. Instead of having to worry about a rematch against Wisconsin in Indianapolis, Ohio State will spend the weekend watching football, recruiting and planning ahead for the playoffs. The comeback win against Michigan and earlier wins against Wisconsin and Oklahoma overshadow the one loss for Ohio State. The Buckeyes figure to be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, which means they can avoid Alabama until the title game. Of all the teams in the country, the Buckeyes have the best chance to beat the Crimson Tide. It won’t be easy, but it is possible.



3. Clemson (4)

Take a deep breath, Tigers fans, you are almost back to where you were last year. One more win, albeit against “we’ve got nothing to lose” Virginia Tech, is all that separates Clemson from the playoffs. It hasn’t been a perfect season for the Tigers, who lost one game and looked shaky in others. They need to pay attention this weekend. Justin Fuente took a solid program built by Frank Beamer and made it even better. The expectation is the Hokies will be a constant ACC threat during the next decade. But this season’s team isn’t as good as Clemson.



4. Washington (—)

Did you hear what the CFP chairman said Tuesday night? Washington and Michigan are close. Really close. While we assume a win against Colorado tonight puts the Huskies in the playoffs, there are no guarantees. Michigan already defeated Colorado, so no advantage there for Washington. The team might want to go for style points. Run up the score and dominate on defense. Everybody will watch, so this is a chance to impress. Washington is hurt by a weak nonconference schedule that includes wins against Rutgers, Idaho and FCS school Portland State, which went 3-8.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Fresno State (127)

New coach Jeff Tedford has a lot of work to do to fix the Bulldogs. The team dropped its finale to San Jose State in the “Fired Coaches Bowl.” The Spartans dumped Ron Caragher afterward. The lone win in a 1-11 season came against FCS school Sacramento State. The Bulldogs have the worst record in the FBS. Tedford should win his 2017 opener against Incarnate Word, but then come back-to-back games at Alabama and Washington. Are you kidding me?



127. Kansas (128)

Yes, the Jayhawks beat Texas and basically got Charlie Strong fired. So, how did they celebrate? They lost 34-19 to in-state rival Kansas State to finish 2-10. That is better than last season, when it was winless. But not the kind of progress that earns a coach a contract extension. For the season, the Jayhawks were outscored by 205 points.

126. Rutgers (125)

The Scarlet Knights scored points in their finale against Maryland. But they couldn’t win, which meant a bowl for the Terps and first-year coach DJ Durkin. Chris Ash is now 2-10 — a long way back to .500. The biggest problem at Rutgers is the offense, which failed to score in four Big Ten games. Yikes. The recruits all realize they have a chance to play.



125. Buffalo (—)

The Bulls closed the season with a hard-fought loss to almost-as-inept Kent State. Buffalo is a wonderful city with close proximity to Niagara Falls. But it is not a place to watch college football. The Bulls are 2-10, with the wins against Akron and Army. They lost to FCS school Albany and got blanked by Western Michigan. Khalil Mack doesn’t tell the other Oakland Raiders where he went to college.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues, top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. Big Ten 1

2. ACC 2

3. Pac-12 4

4. SEC 3

5. Big 12 5

6. MAC 8

7. American 6

8. Mountain West 7

9. Sun Belt 9

10. Conference USA 10



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — His numbers for the season are staggering: 30 TD passes and another 21 on the ground. And just under 5,000 yards of total offense. Should be an easy pick, right? Nope. His team lost its last two games to drop out of the playoff race. He has no more chances to prove himself. Here is a case in which my plea that the Heisman be picked after the postseason really, really seems like a great idea. With one more game, Jackson would have a chance to wash away the recent negatives.

2. Deshaun Watson, Clemson — The quarterback is the flip side to Jackson. He is coming off a huge game (six TD passes) in a win against South Carolina. He has Saturday’s ACC title game against Virginia Tech to move even closer to Jackson. A year ago, Watson was H.U.’s first choice. If he takes Clemson back to the playoffs, he might be the winner.

3. Baker Mayfield/Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma — It’s a combined entry for the Sooners: the quarterback and his top receiver. They are both having spectacular years. Problem is, they probably will cancel out each other’s votes.



Random thoughts

WHAT HAPPENED?

Two years after leading his team to the national championship game, Mark Helfrich is out at Oregon. Obvious question, why? Well, the 4-8 season and 2-7 finish in the Pac-12 didn’t help. Neither did the obvious improvement of conference rivals Washington and Washington State. The loss in the finale to Oregon State was the last straw for Oregon, which will easily eat the $11 million buyout and look for a quick fix. Chip Kelly said he isn’t interested. Until he is.



BUT THE WINNER WILL BE ...

P.J. Fleck. No matter what the Western Michigan coach says about staying in Kalamazoo, he has to leave. He never will have a better chance to land a Power 5 job. And Oregon is no ordinary place. The facilities are top of the line. The support from the fans and boosters (hello, Phil Knight) is impressive. If Oregon calls, Fleck has to go.



BLOCK PARTY

The Joe Moore Award is different than most in college football. Rather than an individual, it goes to the best offensive line. The Big Ten took two of the three finalist spots, with Iowa and Ohio State joining Alabama. That’s the No. 1 and 2 teams in the country and one that finished 8-4. Show me a good offensive line and I will show you a team that wins a lot. The three are a combined 31-5.