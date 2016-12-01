Cain transferring from Illinois

Desmond Cain barely played in 2016 for the Illinois football team.

And he won't in any future seasons after the Illinois wide receiver announced on his Twitter account on Thursday he is transferring from Illinois.

"After talking it over with my family, it's best to move closer to home to finish off my next few years in college!" wrote the Florida native. "Thank you Illini! Has been amazing these two years I've been here and thank you all for the major support GO ILLINI!"

Cain only caught five passes for 61 yards and one touchdown, playing in five games during Lovie Smith's first season at Illinois.

This came after he hauled in 53 catches for 492 yards and a touchdown in 2015, his true freshman season at Illinois.