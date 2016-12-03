2016 Illinois football grades: Running backs lead way

Other Related Content Lovie's 1st year: Sizzle replaced by fizzle

What did we learn about Illinois football during Lovie Smith’s first season as coach? Well, a guy from the NFL isn’t guaranteed instant success at the college level. Especially in the Big Ten. It takes time to build a program. Longtime Illinois football writer Bob Asmussen covered every game this season. Here are his position-by-position grades for the Illini — the coaching staff included — and a look ahead to 2017:

QUARTERBACKS: C

The good news: Wes Lunt, Jeff George Jr. and Chayce Crouch didn’t have a lot of interceptions (nine). That is taking care of the ball. Bad news: They didn’t complete enough passes (12th in the Big Ten in percentage) and had half as many touchdowns (13) as Ohio State. Lunt had the best game of the season for the quarterbacks in the finale. The team would have won more games if he had been healthy the entire season.



RUNNING BACKS: B-

Kendrick Foster was by far the surprise player of the season. He considered walking away from Illinois after 2015 but didn’t like his options. He moved into the starting lineup and led the team in rushing with 720 yards and seven touchdowns. Reggie Corbin is a capable backup. One of the great mysteries for the offense was the dropoff for Ke’Shawn Vaughn, considered the top threat before the games started. He had 60 carries, less than half of Foster’s 126.



RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: D+

Make it an ‘A’ for Sangamon County. Springfield’s Malik Turner finished among the Big Ten leaders with 48 catches, and Rochester’s Zach Grant was second with 26. No. 3 receiver Justin Hardee had nine grabs against Northwestern to reach 25. The Illini missed Mikey Dudek badly. Other than Turner, they struggled to find openings, which left small windows for the quarterbacks. The tight ends weren’t used enough, combining for fewer than 20 catches. Drops didn’t hurt the receivers as much as in 2015.



OFFENSIVE LINE: C

The unit was much better at protecting the quarterback (fifth best in the Big Ten in sacks allowed) than it was in creating holes for the running backs (13th in the conference in rushing yards per game). Joe Spencer and Austin Schmidt will be missed. Nick Allegretti, Christian DiLauro and Gabe Megginson are critical for improvement in 2017. Depth continues to be a problem.



DEFENSIVE LINE: C+

No position on the team got more preseason publicity. And it was deserved. Carroll Phillips (above) played beyond the hype, and Dawuane Smoot was close. But the group didn’t have as much impact as expected. The team was closer to the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks than the top. And only two Big Ten teams gave up more rushing yards.



LINEBACKERS: C

No need to tell you the position got a huge boost from Hardy Nickerson. The Cal transfer and son of the Illinois defensive coordinator led the team in tackles and finished fourth in the Big Ten. How many more yards would opponents have gained without Nickerson there to make the stops? Bad news: He is out of eligibility. Tre Watson had a big season and takes over as the leader.



SECONDARY: D

Only Maryland had fewer interceptions than Illinois’ seven. The one returned for a touchdown, by Darius Mosely at Rutgers, might have saved the game. The secondary was picked on less because opponents had little trouble running against the Illini. Patrick Nelson made an impact as a redshirt freshman, finishing third on the team in tackles. He needs more help.



SPECIALISTS: D

Chase McLaughlin looks like a three-year starter after the sophomore nailed 12 of 17 field goals and was perfect on all of his extra points. The Illini need to replace punter Ryan Frain, who finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten. The return teams were a negative, finishing last in the Big Ten in punts and next to last on kickoffs. Finding a top returner should be at the top of the recruiting wish list.



COACHING: D

Smith was not shy about making changes to his lineup, trying to find winning combinations. It worked against Michigan State (which also finished 3-9) and Rutgers (2-10). The staff is trying to teach a pro-style defense to college players. But the games are different. It seemed that opponents took advantage of that difference. The Illini found themselves out of position at times.



OVERALL: D

Coaching changes often bring a slip in a team’s record. That’s what happened at Illinois. The 2015 team beat Nebraska and Purdue, games the 2016 Illini lost. There were closer games in 2015 against Iowa and Wisconsin. In 2015, Illinois was outscored by seven points. The margin was 147 this season.



Asmussen’s 2017 predictions

Sept. 2 — Illinois 38, Ball State 17

Sept. 9 — Illinois 28, Western Kentucky 26

Sept. 16 — South Florida 41, Illinois 29

Sept. 29 — Nebraska 27, Illinois 16

Oct. 7 — Iowa 32, Illinois 21

Oct. 14 — Illinois 33, Rutgers 18

Oct. 21 — Minnesota 28, Illinois 10

Oct. 28 — Wisconsin 45, Illinois 24

Nov. 4 — Illinois 30, Purdue 20

Nov. 11 — Illinois 27, Indiana 24

Nov. 18 — Ohio State 48, Illinois 16

Nov. 25 — Northwestern 31, Illinois 19

Illinois’ 2017 record projection — 5-7