Asmussen: No shame for Big Ten in bowl bids
Sure, there was minor disappointment in the Big Ten when the conference failed to land a second team in the College Football Playoff. But Jim Delany and the rest of league bigwigs should be skipping and dancing today.
Four Big Ten schools are playing in traditional New Year’s Day games, including Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.
If the playoffs were at the proper eight teams (it is coming soon), the Big Ten would have filled half the field. Amazing.
We used to talk about the dominance of the SEC. Or the competitive balance in the Big 12 and Pac-12. Not now. The Big Ten is best. By a long shot.
Why? How?
Delany deserves a huge share of the credit. His vision to start BTN put the Big Ten on a different level than all other conferences. Schools have endless amounts of money to spend and they are not putting the bonus cash in their savings accounts. They are building new facilities and spending wads of cash on top coaches.
Check out the list of folks in charge of Big Ten programs: Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, James Franklin, Kirk Ferentz, Paul Chryst, Mark Dantonio and Lovie Smith, to name a few.
They are all well-paid, well-funded and building programs to last.
The lone flaw with the Big Ten is the tendency of its teams to knock each other off. Penn State beat Ohio State, which beat Michigan, which beat Wisconsin and Penn State. Ohio State’s nonconference win at Oklahoma clinched the playoff berth. Just like Penn State’s loss to Pitt cost it one. Next time.
The Big Ten isn’t going to stop winning any time soon. Meyer seems happy and locked in with the Buckeyes. Harbaugh now has something else to prove.
The Big Ten is sending 10 teams to the postseason. It’s a lot better than 1992, when just three conference teams earned berths. Illinois played in the Holiday Bowl that year and lost to Hawaii.
Bob Asmussen is an AP Top 25 voter and veteran college football writer. You can reach him at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
