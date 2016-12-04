Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Dec. 4 Asmussen Top 25
Dec. 4 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 12/04/2016 - 2:06pm | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM   PREVIOUS

1. Alabama   1

2. Ohio State   2

3. Clemson   3

4. Washington   4

5. Michigan   5

6. Penn State   9

7. Oklahoma   7

8. Western Michigan   10

9. Southern Cal   12

10. Wisconsin   6

11. Florida State   13

12. West Virginia   14

13. Oklahoma State   8

14. Colorado   11

15. Nebraska   15

16. South Florida   18

17. Temple   --

18. Houston   19

19. Louisvile   20

20. Stanford   22

21. Boise State   23

22. San Diego State   --

23. Western Kentucky   --

24. Auburn   24

25. LSU   25

