Dec. 4 Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Clemson 3

4. Washington 4

5. Michigan 5

6. Penn State 9

7. Oklahoma 7

8. Western Michigan 10

9. Southern Cal 12

10. Wisconsin 6

11. Florida State 13

12. West Virginia 14

13. Oklahoma State 8

14. Colorado 11

15. Nebraska 15

16. South Florida 18

17. Temple --

18. Houston 19

19. Louisvile 20

20. Stanford 22

21. Boise State 23

22. San Diego State --

23. Western Kentucky --

24. Auburn 24

25. LSU 25