Dec. 4 Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Clemson 3
4. Washington 4
5. Michigan 5
6. Penn State 9
7. Oklahoma 7
8. Western Michigan 10
9. Southern Cal 12
10. Wisconsin 6
11. Florida State 13
12. West Virginia 14
13. Oklahoma State 8
14. Colorado 11
15. Nebraska 15
16. South Florida 18
17. Temple --
18. Houston 19
19. Louisvile 20
20. Stanford 22
21. Boise State 23
22. San Diego State --
23. Western Kentucky --
24. Auburn 24
25. LSU 25
Comments
