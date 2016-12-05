Purdue hires ex-Illini assistant Brohm

Jeff Brohm is leaving Western Kentucky to take the head coaching job at Purdue.

The Boilermakers announced the move Monday, calling him "one of the most innovative offensive masterminds in college football." An afternoon news conference was scheduled to introduce Brohm.

Brohm replaces Darrell Hazell, who was fired after winning just nine games in three seasons. Gerad Parker took over on an interim basis halfway through last season and went 0-6.

Brohm, a former Louisville quarterback, went 30-10 in three seasons at Western Kentucky and has led the Hilltoppers to bowl bids all three seasons. Now he will get to work with quarterback David Blough, a two-year starter, at the Cradle of Quarterbacks.

Brohm was an assistant coach at Illinois for two seasons under Ron Zook, serving as the Illini's quarterbacks coach in those two seasons before becoming the team's offensive coordinator for the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

One of Brohm's losses at Western Kentucky happened when the Illini beat the Hilltoppers 42-34 early in the 2014 season.

Illinois plays at Purdue next season on Nov. 4. The two rivals have split each of the last four games, with the Boilermakers beating Lovie Smith's Illini 34-31 in overtime during the 2016 season, the last win Hazell had during his tenure at Purdue.