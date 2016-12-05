Tate: Until CFP changes, Final Four is correct

Other Related Content UPDATED: Purdue hires ex-Illini assistant Brohm

Penn State is back.

Actually, the Nittany Lions have never been far away. Despite the roiling nature of Sandusky-Paterno upheaval and the reduction of scholarships (now back to 85), they’ve only missed two bowl trips in 12 seasons, obliged to sit home with 7-5 and 8-4 records in 2011-12.

From a football standpoint, they’ve done far better than Illinois throughout the worst five years of their school history.

Nor are they whining about being left out of Sunday’s Final Four. As Harrisburg’s David Jones points out in questioning a four-team playoff involving five major conferences: “Design an illogical system, you’ll get a haphazard result.”

Fact is, even as they won the Big Ten championship, they were never really in the hunt for the Jan. 9 finale in Tampa Bay, Fla. We’re only two months removed from negative vibes about James Franklin’s tenure in the wake of a loss to Pittsburgh and narrow wins over Temple (34-27) and Minnesota (29-26) around a 49-10 drubbing by Michigan.



System needs refining

If PSU’s home win over Ohio State was the year’s “most significant upset,” it hinged on Grant Haley’s 60-yard return of a blocked field goal as OSU tried to extend a 21-17 lead with four-plus minutes to go.

The Buckeyes led in first downs 19-13, and in yards 413-276.

But Penn State blocked two kicks late, sending OSU researchers as far back as Woody Hayes’ grammar school days for anything comparable (actually, Marshall blocked a kick for a TD in 2010).

And, oh yeah, the 38-31 win over Wisconsin: Badger bruisers dominated that game, outrushed PSU 241-51 and had a 28-7 lead before Trace McSorley, who had eight completions against Ohio State, unleashed an incredible series of bombs for a personal-record 384 yards.

So the Nittany Lions and USC will match long winning streaks in Pasadena, the latter standing as the best late-season team in the Pac-12 even as Washington attends the playoff. Penn State thus avoids becoming Alabama’s latest victim and plays in what could be a crackling Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile we wait, much too long, for a system in which the champions of five conferences advance, regardless of nonconference results, and compete alongside three at-large picks for the national title. The four-team arrangement will be broken long before the contract concludes in 2025.



Bowl roll call

Ten bowl teams emerging from the Big Ten emphasizes how difficult Lovie Smith’s assignment at Illinois has become. Everybody else has a running head start.

In the Western Division, Iowa has attended bowls in 15 of 16 years, and Minnesota 14 times since 1999. This makes Wisconsin’s 22nd bowl since 1993. Nebraska, claiming national championships with unbeaten teams in 1970, 1971, 1994, 1995 and 1997, has missed three bowls in 35 years.

Illinois shows five bowl trips in this century, and the last three were with minimal 6-6 records. With a new staff feeling its way through a 3-9 season, and with players coming and going, a six-win season stacks up as the goal for the time being.

Next year’s schedule is reasonable with Ball State, Western Kentucky and South Florida early and Rutgers, Indiana and Ohio State representing the East. The 2018 slate is better with early dates against Kent State, Western Illinois (easier than Western Kentucky) and South Florida (at Soldier Field), and Easterners Penn State, Rutgers and Maryland.



Tate’s tidbits

— Jeff Brohm, tabbed at Purdue, might have been the UI coach if Josh Whitman had waited. Brohm handled Illini quarteback Nathan Scheelhaase in his first two seasons (2010-11), with Scheelhaase throwing 30 TD passes and 3,935 yards while running for 1,492 yards. Scheelhaase starred in bowl wins over Baylor and UCLA those years (he threw just four TD pass in Tim Beckman’s first year). Brohm’s aerial success the last two years at Western Kentucky has been phenomenal.

— Bad news for basketball coach Fran McCaffery at Iowa where an upset loss to Omaha left the Hawkeyes 3-5 and without prize freshman Tyler Cook, sidelined three weeks with a broken finger. The Hawks gave up 100, 92 and 98 points in succession before last night’s game with Stetson.

— The great Andy Phillip took an Illini-record 54 shots in scoring 40 points against Chicago in 1943. Dave Downey tied for the next-most attempts (34) in his 53-point game at Indiana 20 years later. In scoring 40 against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 13, Malcolm Hill shot just 23 times, using five made treys to reach 40.



