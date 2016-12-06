Asmussen: A look at other transfer QBs

Dwayne Lawson is the latest quarterback to transfer to Illinois, announcing his decision on Monday night. He signed with Virginia Tech out of high school, then joined Garden City (Kan.) Community College. Longtime football writer Bob Asmussen takes a look back at five Illinois quarterbacks who started their careers elsewhere:

Wes Lunt, 2014-16

Oklahoma State



Injuries slowed his career in Stillwater, so he got a fresh start at his home-state school. Played for four head coaches in five years of college but still wound up with 5,900 passing yards.

Jon Beutjer, 2002-04

Iowa



Roommate troubles with Hawkeyes convinced N-G Player of the Year to start over with Ron Turner in Champaign. Remains in the Illinois career top 10 for passing yards.

Jeff George, 1988-89

Purdue



Father of current Illini QB wasn’t happy when Boilermakers fired his head coach, so he led Illini to consecutive bowl appearances. Good move because he was the first pick in the 1990 NFL draft.

Tony Eason, 1981-82

American River JC



Future first-round pick and Super Bowl QB (Patriots) remains sixth on school’s career passing chart. Originally was going to Pacific but instead joined Mike White’s team.

Dave Wilson, 1980

Fullerton College



Mike White’s first starter at UI wowed with one of best seasons in school history, including 621 yards vs. Ohio State. Wanted to return to Illinois in ’81 but instead entered NFL supplemental draft.