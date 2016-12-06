Phillips accepts Shrine invitation

A week after earning first-team All-Big Ten accolades as chosen by the media, Illinois defensive end Carroll Phillips accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game on Tuesday.



Phillips registered nine sacks during the 2016 season, the most by an Illini since Whitney Mercilus had 16 in 2011. Phillips is the second Illini who will play in the game, slated for Jan. 21 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., after quarterback Wes Lunt agreed to play in the 92nd annual game last week.



Lee set for all-star game. Illinois State senior offensive lineman Cameron Lee, an Oakwood product, committed to play in the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday.



The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21 at StubHub Center on the campus of California State University-Dominguez Hills.

