Lawson's coach gives him glowing review

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The red flags are there for Illinois quarterback recruit Dwayne Lawson. According to media reports, he failed multiple drugs tests while at Virginia Tech.



But Jeff Sims, who coached Lawson at Garden City (Kan.) Community College this season, isn’t worried about Lawson.



“Trust me, he’s a guy Illinois will be very excited to get,” Sims said. “He’ll mature like every young man does. He’s a good guy.



“Here, we didn’t have any issues with him. He did the things we asked him to do.”



Lawson is continuing his academic work at Garden City this semester and in the spring. He is expected to join the Illini during the summer.



“He’s on campus going to class,” Sims said. “He’s doing fine right now. He’s not a 4.0 guy, but he’s doing the things he needs to do.”



Sims understands why Illinois pursued Lawson, who had big-time offers after his high school career in Tampa, Fla.



“He’s an incredible athlete,” Sims said. “You guys will be excited about him. He’s got Cam Newton-type qualities.



“It’s hard to find a guy who is more athletic than him.”



Lawson is 6-foot-6, 230 pounds and was a state champion high jumper in Florida.



With two years of eligibility remaining for Lawson, Sims likes his potential at Illinois.



“I think Coach (Lovie) Smith and Coach (Garrick) McGee are really good coaches,” Sims said. “The guy’s got an unbelievable upside, and I think they can develop him to be as good of a football player as there is in the league.



“To be as good as Cam Newton, that would be unique. But he’s not your average person. He’s extremely big and extremely athletic.”



To play in the Big Ten, Sims said, Lawson “needs to get better at everything. It’s the next step. He’s got unbelievable tools that can continue to develop.”



Lawson played at Virginia Tech in 2015. He left the program before this year’s training camp, moving to Garden City.



Lawson didn’t join the Broncbusters until the second week of the season. That’s the reason for Lawson’s limited playing time. He threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns for Garden City, which finished 11-0.



“He didn’t know the offense at the level the other guys would,” Sims said. “He was a team player the entire time. He blocked punts. He blocked field goals. He went in and ran wildcat quarterback. He did all kind of things that you want out of a team player.”



Looking back, Sims said Lawson “probably could have been the starter if he had been here earlier. We were moving in the right direction with the other guys.”