5 burning questions for UI football

Lovie Smith’s second season with Illinois football will feature plenty of questions. Veteran college football writer Bob Asmussen offers the biggest:



1. Who will be the starting quarterback against Ball State? If he passes his classes at Garden City (Kan.) CC, it will be Dwayne Lawson. The former Virginia Tech quarterback has the skill set favored by offensive coordinator Garrick McGee. He won’t arrive until the summer, but the guess here is he edges Jeff George Jr. and Chayce Crouch for the job.



2. What position needs the most help? Loaded question. Receiver is one. So is offensive line. But the winner is the defensive line, which loses all four starters plus productive backup Gimel President. Incoming players have a chance to get on the field early. Really early. Like now.



3. Will the recruiting class be ranked in the top half of the conference? It will take a big move in the next two months. The Illini are curently 11th in the Big Ten according to Rivals.com and 12th on the 247Sports list. Lovie Smith is aiming high. If he lands a few stars, Illlinois has a chance to climb.



4. How difficult is the nonconference schedule? Hard to tell until two of the schools pick new coaches. Western Kentucky lost Jeff Brohm to Purdue and Willie Taggart left South Florida for Oregon. The Hilltoppers and Bulls combined for 20 wins and are going bowling. They both welcome back their starting quarterbacks in 2017, which is always a good start.



5. Is the staff remaining intact? That’s the plan. Smith reiterated on Friday that he doesn’t want to make any changes. Now, if a school or an NFL team comes along with an offer one of the assistants can’t refuse, then will go with Smith’s blessing. Smith wants to see his coaches achieve their goals.

