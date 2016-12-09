Little rest for Lovie, staff

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith can’t wait to coach the Illinois football team again. And it will be sooner rather than later.



During his end-of-the-season news conference Friday at Memorial Stadium, Smith said the team will start spring ball on Feb. 14. Technically, that makes it winter ball.



“Why start it later?” Smith rhetorically asked. “To me, there’s a few reasons why you do it (earlier). First, I just kind of believe in it. You’re ready for football. Why put it off? If you go through spring ball and you have a couple injuries, you have a little bit more time to rehab and heal it up. I like to finish up before spring break. Now we get into our offseason program and go straight through with it without breaking it up also.



“And, I like change, too. Sometimes, when you don’t get the results you want, change things up a little bit.”



In a 22-minute interview, the first-year UI coach covered a wide range of topics: recruiting, injuries and the College Football Playoff.



Recruiting tops his current to-do list. Since the season ended against Northwestern on Nov. 26, Smith and his staff have been on the road.



“Things are going well,” Smith said. “Of course, we can’t talk on specifics. I feel like we’re where we want to be at this stage of the recruiting process.”



The team has official visitors on campus this weekend. The prospects will attend Saturday’s Illinois-Central Michigan men’s basketball game. On Sunday, the team holds its annual banquet.



The bulk of the recruits will be high school seniors.



“As a bridge, JC players can help you a little bit,” Smith said. “We’re looking at a couple.



“The guys are coming out of junior colleges more prepared academically. I’ve been impressed with that.”



Smith inherited a team that won five games in 2015. The win total dropped this season.



“Three wins aren’t enough,” Smith said. “The plan, of course, was to win more games than that the first year out, but it didn’t work that way. Coming into a new situation, you have to kind of see where you are.”



Smith’s second team will need to replace 12 senior starters and a handful of talented reserves.



“We lost some good players,” Smith said. “I think we’ll be seeing some of those guys a little bit later on playing at the next level.”



The Illini have key players back from injuries.



Quarterback Chayce Crouch returns after missing half of the season with a bum shoulder.



“Chayce came in and gave us a lift, toughness, throwing the ball and, of course, running it,” Smith said. “He won’t be ready for the start of spring ball, but he’ll be ready for training camp. He’ll come back sooner than everyone assumes he will.”



Smith likes the idea of a dual-threat quarterback.



“Looking from a defensive point of view, it’s a lot harder to defend,” Smith said. “You would like to play an offense that is one-dimensional, that is going to pass and a quarterback that primarily has to stay in the pocket to have success. When you have a guy that is a little bit more mobile, that can cause you a lot more problems.”



Smith expects to have receiver Mikey Dudek back on the field in 2017. Dudek has missed the last two seasons with separate torn ACLs.



“I haven’t played a game with Mike Dudek,” Smith said. “Mike has been on the sidelines, taking mental reps throughout. Next time we play, he will be with us.”



The coaches have a plan for Dudek in the spring.



“The goal is to have him play that opening game against Ball State,” Smith said.



In the coming weeks, Smith will have exit interviews with the departing players and talk with each of the returning players. He wants the Illini to “finish the right way, academically.”



Smith was back in college football after a 21-year absence. The Big Ten was similar to what Smith expected.



“It’s the best conference in football,” Smith said. “How much better can you get? I knew there were good football programs, and there are. I know getting Big Ten wins will be hard, and it was. There weren’t a whole lot of surprises.”



Looking at the national landscape, Smith said the College Football Playoff selection committee got it right. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington are in the semifinals later this month. Put Smith in charge and more teams would have been picked.



“I believe in the eight-team playoff system,” Smith said. “It seems like with four, some good football teams get left out. The four that are in there are worthy to be there.



“We’re in the Big Ten Conference. We had the best conference in football and our champion (Penn State) isn’t in it? I have a problem with that. How do you remedy that? You add more teams to it.”









