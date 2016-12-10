How Asmussen voted for the Heisman

1. Deshaun Watson, Clemson — The quarterback was my pick last year and should have been the winner (he finished third). Try, try again. The leader of the College Football Playoff semifinalist produced passing numbers (3,914 yards, 37 TDs) close to those of his 2015 season. His rushing yards dropped from 1,105 to 529. Clemson was so reliant on Watson that it couldn’t afford to get him hurt on a run.



2. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — The sophomore from Florida was my choice until the Cardinals dropped two games late in the season. His combination of passing and running make him a lock for the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. First, he has another season at Louisville when he will have a chance to match Archie Griffin as the only two-time winner.



3. Jabrill Peppers, Michigan — A dominant defender as a linebacker/safety, he became a finalist in part because of his work on offense and special teams. He has a different skill set than former winner Charles Woodson but is every bit as effective. Sorry, Wolverines fans — the guy has to leave for the NFL after the bowl game.