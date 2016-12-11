Lovie talks future improvement at banquet

Other Related Content 2016 Illinois football grades: Running backs lead way

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith participated in his first Illinois football banquet Sunday afternoon. In the future, he hopes the team will have a upcoming bowl game to anticipate.

“This past season, we had a goal in mind to win the Big Ten championship, win all of our home games, beat our rival. There are a lot of goals we had in mind this year,” Smith said, “A lot of those goals didn’t come true this year. But they will in time. It’s a process that you go through to have a winning program.”

The Illini held their annual event the I Hotel.

Smith talked to the seniors who are leaving the program.

“When you have a successful business, the last thing you see normally is a profit,” Smith said. “That profit will come for us. Our athletic director has made it a point to let everybody know that, eventually, we will win. That will be the case. As we go forward, we will have our day where, this time of year, we won’t be here. We’ll be talking about championships, bowl games and things like that.”

The coaches handed out individual awards Sunday. Running back Kendrick Foster was named Most Outstanding Player on offense, and end Carroll Phillips was named the top defensive player. Kicker Chase McLaughlin was named Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman opened the banquet with a short talk. It was his first appearance at the annual event since 2000, his senior year on Ron Turner’s team. Whitman thanked the community, parents, players, coaches and staff.

“For this group of seniors, this is not what a typical four- or five-year experience looks like in college football,” Whitman said. “You go through three coaching staffs, different position coaches, different coordinators, different head coaches, different athletic directors.

“I respect you. I appreciate you. The leadership you have shown through very difficult circumstances has allowed us to lay a foundation not just for Illinois football, but for the Illinois athletic program that will be felt for years to come. You can be proud of the work you have done here.”

Whitman said he often is asked about the football program.

“I can tell you unequivocally that I am more confident today than I ever have been in the future of Illinois football,” Whitman said. “We can all rest easy knowing that this thing is moving in the right direction.”