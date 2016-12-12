Tate: Hoops transfers easy to find in C-U

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)

Maybe I’m hallucinating, but I recall a time when college basketball players enrolled with a plan to play four years, graduate and return later with affection in their heart.

No more. Whether it’s the one-and-dones at Kentucky, or the mid-majors who exchange players annually, the deck is constantly shuffled. These brief stopovers remind of free agency as players seek out their preferred level.

Next on the Illini slate Saturday is BYU with two of the top six players taking circuitous routes to Provo. Guard L.J. Rose played previously at Baylor and Houston. Forward Kyle Davis originally enrolled at Sonoma State in 2010, before attending Utah State. Third time’s the charm.

This has been customary among teams visiting the Farm this season. Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene, the nation’s leading scorer, spent two years at Youngstown State. Earlier this month, IUPUI had four starters who previously played at Syracuse, Kent State, Eastern Michigan and Loyola.

Hundreds test the marketplace and transfer every year. That’s the nature of today’s game, and Illini coach John Groce is advised to keep a scholarship available just in case.

Hey, it works for Gonzaga. When the No. 8 team ripped Washington 98-71 Wednesday, Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 against the school where he originally enrolled, and the other starters were transfers from Cal and Missouri, and pickups from Japan and Poland.

And the folks in Spokane love it.



Illini football musings

— Last year’s spring practice began on April Fool’s Day, and Lovie Smith has moved the next 15-day session up a month and a half to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Don’t expect the customary spring game. The squad is shorthanded, especially at quarterback and defensive end.

— All three Illini non-league football opponents next year will have “new” coaches. Western Kentucky is replacing Jeff Brohm ... Charlie Strong has moved to South Florida ... and Mike Neu, a former Ball State star, will embark on his second year there.

— Since his potential is off the charts, UI transfer Dwayne Lawson will receive every chance to earn the starting QB position. Starting an untested QB is nothing new for Illini coordinator Garrick McGee. He had freshman Lamar Jackson at Louisville last year, and Jackson tuned up for his Heisman run with 227 yards passing and 226 yards rushing in a 27-21 defeat of Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl last December.

— Tampa Bay reportedly released Lovie Smith after 2-14 and 6-10 seasons in order to promote offensive guru Dick Koetter. But the Bucs’ current five-game win streak includes wins by scores of 16-11, 14-5 and 19-17. Sounds like defense is at the heart of this surge.



Tate’s tidbits

— Volleyball, with six Big Ten teams reaching the Sweet 16 and two, Nebraska and Minnesota, in this week’s Final Four, is the conference’s deepest women’s sport. But wrestling, with just 77 teams in Division I, is even deeper with early rankings showing teams at Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 and 18. Penn State, Iowa and Ohio State are Nos. 2-3-4 behind Oklahoma, and that’s Illinois at No. 13.

— Former Illini great Tal Brody will be the central figure in a movie, “On the Map,” which revives the 1976-77 Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball upset of Russia in the European finals. The sports triumph uplifted a nation that had been distressed by the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes by a Palestinian terror group in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

— With ticket prices as high as $175, $100 and $50 for three United Center levels, and Saturday’s Illini-BYU game not starting until 8:30 p.m. (after Dayton-Northwestern), attendance will be studied for future reference. When, oh when, will we get to see Illinois-Notre Dame up there again? The teams played 39 times through 1973, but only twice in the last 43 years.

— A Northwestern victory over Dayton could be critical in the Wildcats’ latest quest to their first NCAA berth. Toughest portion of the schedule is the first seven Big Ten games, in which they face Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers and Ohio State on the road. Like Illinois, if they can survive the first month, the second month won’t be quite as difficult.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.