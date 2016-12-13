Lemming gives Lovie high marks

If it has to do with college football recruiting, Tom Lemming knows about it.



The longtime national guru is getting solid reports on Illinois.



“They get an ‘A’ for effort,” Lemming said Tuesday. “It’s just a matter of them convincing these kids the program’s going to be moving upward.



“A lot of the other schools are coming after them and knocking them a little bit. It’s just a matter of defending yourself and also building a bright future in the mind of the recruit.”



News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jeff Thomas, a receiver from East St. Louis, just had an unofficial visit to the Illinois campus. He is scheduled to make an official visit later in the recruiting season. Thomas reportedly is deciding between Illinois and Alabama.



“I’d like to see them get Jeff Thomas and some players like that,” Lemming said.



Lemming said he is impressed with the players targeted by Lovie Smith and his staff.



“They are going after all the big-name guys, all the real good athletes,” Lemming said. “Their behind-the-scenes people are doing a real good job. I feel like they are everywhere.”



In the next seven weeks, it will be up to Smith and his staff to sell the program. National Signing Day is set for Feb. 1.



“It’s just a matter now of the 10 coaches, Lovie and his nine assistants, to convince them that Illinois is the place for them,” Lemming said.



Lemming likes the makeup of the staff in terms of recruiting. Smith hired guys from the NFL and college football.



“They’re good,” Lemming said.



Smith has said the school’s recruiting priority starts in Illinois. Talentwise, the state is down some.



“It’s not a real good year this year,” Lemming said. “A below-average year.



“Next year, it looks like it’s going to be OK. There are some good juniors.”



It will be important for Illinois to find players in other areas, Lemming said.



“They can cause more damage in places like Florida,” Lemming said.



Illinois has 12 players on the commit list for 2017 in a class that will include 25.



“(Smith) can get kids that will fit into his style of play,” Lemming said.

Coming soon



National Letter of Intent Signing Day is seven weeks from now. Here is how the Big Ten stands, according to the national scouting services:

Rivals

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Maryland

4. Penn State

5. Michigan State

6. Wisconsin

7. Nebraska

8. Rutgers

9. Northwestern

10. Iowa

11. Illinois

12. Indiana

13. Minnesota

14. Purdue



Comment: Ohio State’s 17-player class, which includes five five-star recruits, trails only Alabama on the national list. The scary part for the rest of the Big Ten: Urban Meyer has more spots to fill.

Scout

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Maryland

4. Penn State

5. Michigan State

6. Nebraska

7. Northwestern

8. Rutgers

9. Iowa

10. Wisconsin

11. Indiana

12. Minnesota

13. Illinois

14. Purdue



Comment: DJ Durkin has a full class with almost two months to go, loading up on players from Maryland and Virginia while also dipping into Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

247 Sports

1. Ohio State

2. Michigan

3. Maryland

4. Penn State

5. Michigan State

6. Nebraska

7. Rutgers

8. Northwestern

9. Wisconsin

10. Iowa

11. Minnesota

12. Indiana

13. Illinois

14. Purdue



Comment: Purdue is the only conference school ranked behind Illinois by all three scouting services. New coach Jeff Brohm will work hard to move up the league chart.

