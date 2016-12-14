Lovie lands another linebacker

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Jeff Sims will pay attention to Big Ten football in 2017. More than ever before.



Sims’ Garden City Community College team will have a pair of players at Illinois. Last week, quarterback Dwayne Lawson made a commitment to Lovie Smith’s Illini. On Wednesday, linebacker DelShawn Phillips picked Illinois.



Phillips led the undefeated, junior college national champion Broncbusters in tackles with 95. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Detroit Cass Tech had 12.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles.



He had made an earlier commitment to Arizona but changed his mind to go with Illinois.



Phillips joins a team needing playmakers on defense. Standouts Hardy Nickerson, Dawuane Smoot and Carroll Phillips are out of eligibility and getting ready for the NFL draft.



“We lost some good players,” Smith said.



In a news conference last week, Smith said he will look for help at the junior college level, but the bulk of his recruits will be high school seniors.



“Junior college ball, as a whole, programs are getting better and better,” Smith said. “Guys are coming out of junior colleges more prepared academically. I’ve been impressed with that.”



Phillips is the 13th commitment to a class that is expected to hit 25.





