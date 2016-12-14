Tate: Four is good, eight is better

Our collegiate administrators know best. That’s why they get the big bucks.



They knew, for example, that nine games was the limit for football ... until they grudgingly edged up to 10 in 1965 ... and expanded to 11 just six years later ... and, egads! Now at 12, it’s possible, and likely, that Alabama will play 15 this season.



Looking back, people much smarter than me insisted that the Big Ten limit itself to one bowl game in Pasadena and, for a time, allowing no second-year repeats. Smart people insisted, that is, until Michigan complained in the early 1970s — with Ohio State sniffing roses four straight years — and the limitation was lifted.



Don’t you wonder what old-fogey commissioners Tug Wilson, Bill Reed and Wayne Duke would think with 10 conference members in bowls this year?



Commissioners will have a say



People much smarter than me said we’d never decide college football ties with overtime, never implement the two-point conversion, never conduct conference championship games, never

institute meaningful stipends for athletes or, in





basketball, never consider the three-point shot (implemented 20 years after the ABA introduced it in 1967).



So throughout the decades, interested dummies kept pushing, and the smart guys were brought kicking and screaming into the new world of athletics.



And now we see the five major commissioners, including the Big Ten’s Jim Delany, lined up solidly against the outcry for expansion of the four-team football playoff to eight teams. They’ll hold it off for a while, ACC commissioner John Swofford saying “there is little momentum to do so by the presidents who oversee the process.”



Swofford was quoted that “this will remain the same at least through the current (12-year) contract. I just do not see expanding it having any legs in the room of the decision-makers.”



This reminds of the logjam delaying baseball’s wild-card playoff additions that have revolutionized September play by keeping so many teams alive. Or of implementing close-call reviews that once allowed the folks at home to see what the umpires couldn’t.



Lots of smart people held off on those logical moves until their feet were put to the fire.



Eight is enough



Pro football has 12 playoff teams. Division II has 28, and Division III has 32, employing the same (though less talented) student-athletes as Division I.



With each of five major conferences deserving a slot, eight makes so much sense. Pick the five conference champions and three wild cards. There’ll be outcries from the ninth-place finisher, but that’s life.



We’re at that age-old position where, if you put it to a vote of coaches and participants (plus fans and media), the eight-team playoff would pass in a landslide.



For those who fret about “protecting the bowls,” we already have 30-plus games that are glorified exhibitions. The financial savior for the empty seats is TV. You can “protect the bowls” by adding four games that matter or, better yet, hold quarterfinals on home fields.



Ultimately, like every other resisted change, the presidents and commissioners will be pressured to add this four-game holiday weekend to the Christmas fare.



These are the same people who for endless decades allowed voters to decide football championships — frequently multiple claimants — before a two-team playoff came about. Now it’s at four.



My guess is that this contract will be torn up long before 2025.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.