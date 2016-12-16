Asmussen and Daniels' 2016-17 bowl game picks

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Almost a month’s worth of FBS postseason college football begins Saturday, with five bowl games set to kick off. College football writers Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels offer their picks for all 41 games that will take place between now and Jan. 9:

DATE    BOWL GAME    TIME, TV    BOB’S PICK    MATT’S PICK
Saturday   New Mexico Bowl    1 p.m., ESPN    New Mexico 21, Texas San Antonio 14    New Mexico 32, Texas San Antonio 20

Saturday    Las Vegas Bowl    2:30 p.m., ABC    Houston 27, San Diego State 23    Houston 41, San Diego State 39

Saturday    Camellia Bowl    4:30 p.m., ESPN    Appalachian State 31, Toledo 30    Toledo 30, Appalachian State 14

Saturday    Cure Bowl    4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network    Central Florida 28, Arkansas State 20    Central Florida 27, Arkansas State 17

Saturday    New Orleans Bowl    8 p.m., ESPN    Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Southern Mississippi 18    Southern Mississippi 23, Louisiana-Lafayette 20

Monday    Miami Beach Bowl    1:30 p.m., ESPN    Tulsa 42, Central Michigan 24    Central Michigan 47, Tulsa 43

Tuesday    Boca Raton Bowl    6 p.m., ESPN    Memphis 50, Western Kentucky 49    Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 38

Wednesday    Poinsettia Bowl    8 p.m., ESPN    BYU 46, Wyoming 45    Wyoming 24, BYU 14

Thursday    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl    6 p.m., ESPN    Colorado State 27, Idaho 10    Idaho 19, Colorado State 13

Friday    Bahamas Bowl    Noon, ESPN    Old Dominion 35, Eastern Michigan 28    Old Dominion 31, Eastern Michigan 29

Friday    Armed Forces Bowl    3:30 p.m., ESPN    Louisiana Tech 21, Navy 18    Navy 24, Louisiana Tech 21

Friday    Dollar General Bowl    7 p.m., ESPN    Ohio 13, Troy 10    Troy 21, Ohio 17

Dec. 24    Hawaii Bowl    7 p.m., ESPN    Hawaii 31, Middle Tennessee 30    Hawaii 31, Middle Tennessee 13

Dec. 26    St. Petersburg Bowl    10 a.m., ESPN    Mississippi State 42, Miami (Ohio) 22    Mississippi State 35, Miami (Ohio) 10

Dec. 26    Quick Lane Bowl    1:30 p.m., ESPN    Boston College 14, Maryland 10    Maryland 27, Boston College 14

Dec. 26    Independence Bowl    4 p.m., ESPN2    North Carolina State 29, Vanderbilt 21    Vanderbilt 33, North Carolina State 23

Dec. 27    Heart of Dallas Bowl    11 a.m., ESPN    Army 22, North Texas 17    North Texas 20, Army 10

Dec. 27    Military Bowl    2:30 p.m., ESPN    Temple 30, Wake Forest 17    Temple 28, Wake Forest 7

Dec. 27    Holiday Bowl    6 p.m., ESPN    Washington State 31, Minnesota 27    Washington State 45, Minnesota 17

Dec. 27    Cactus Bowl    9:15 p.m., ESPN    Boise State 34, Baylor 17    Boise State 41, Baylor 14

Dec. 28    Pinstripe Bowl    1 p.m., ESPN    Pittsburgh 20, Northwestern 17    Pittsburgh 24, Northwestern 13

Dec. 28    Russell Athletic Bowl    4:30 p.m., ESPN    Miami 35, West Virginia 24    West Virginia 34, Miami 20

Dec. 28    Foster Farms Bowl    7:30 p.m., Fox    Utah 28, Indiana 10    Utah 45, Indiana 17

Dec. 28    Texas Bowl    8 p.m., ESPN    Texas A&M 18, Kansas State 16    Texas A&M 27, Kansas State 24

Dec. 29    Birmingham Bowl    1 p.m., ESPN    South Florida 31, South Carolina 20    South Carolina 14, South Florida 12

Dec. 29    Belk Bowl    4:30 p.m., ESPN    Arkansas 27, Virginia Tech 24    Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 14

Dec. 29    Alamo Bowl    8 p.m., ESPN    Oklahoma State 32, Colorado 29    Colorado 31, Oklahoma State 28

Dec. 30    Liberty Bowl    11 a.m., ESPN    Georgia 44, TCU 33    Georgia 27, TCU 23

Dec. 30    Sun Bowl    1 p.m., CBS    Stanford 33, North Carolina 21    North Carolina 35, Stanford 32

Dec. 30    Music City Bowl    2:30 p.m., ESPN    Tennessee 20, Nebraska 19    Nebraska 23, Tennessee 20

Dec. 30    Arizona Bowl    4:30 p.m., Campus Insiders    Air Force 25, South Alabama 20    Air Force 30, South Alabama 16

Dec. 30    Orange Bowl    7 p.m., ESPN    Michigan 40, Florida State 29    Michigan 24, Florida State 17

Dec. 31    Citrus Bowl    10 a.m., ABC    Louisville 38, LSU 31    LSU 20, Louisville 17

Dec. 31    TaxSlayer Bowl    10 a.m., ESPN    Kentucky 10, Georgia Tech 9    Georgia Tech 33, Kentucky 21

Dec. 31    Peach Bowl    2 p.m., ESPN    Alabama 45, Washington 17    Alabama 28, Washington 10

Dec. 31    Fiesta Bowl    6 p.m., ESPN    Ohio State 21, Clemson 20    Clemson 37, Ohio State 28

Jan. 2    Outback Bowl    Noon, ABC    Florida 27, Iowa 17    Florida 22, Iowa 21

Jan. 2    Cotton Bowl    Noon, ESPN    Western Michigan 25, Wisconsin 24    Wisconsin 34, Western Michigan 21

Jan. 2    Rose Bowl    4 p.m., ESPN    Southern Cal 23, Penn State 18    Southern Cal 31, Penn State 24

Jan. 2    Sugar Bowl    7:30 p.m., ESPN    Oklahoma 42, Auburn 26    Oklahoma 38, Auburn 17

Jan. 9    National title game    7 p.m., ESPN    Ohio State 32, Alabama 31 (3 OT)    Alabama 35, Clemson 21

Bob says ...
The best bowl game will be ... the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson played in last year’s title game and welcomes back Deshaun Watson, who was at the top of my last two Heisman ballots. Dabo Swinney’s guys are talented and motivated. Other than a bad day against Pitt (it happens). the Tigers have lived up to expectations. We weren’t sure what to think about Ohio State going into the season. They got wiped out by graduation and early defections. But Urban Meyer has built an Alabama-like program in Columbus, calling for “next man up” and watching him produce. Oh, yeah, the quarterback matchup in this game is off the charts. Too bad Watson and J.T. Barrett can’t be on the field at the same time.

The most intriguing bowl game is ... the Cotton Bowl. My head tells me that Wisconsin will dominate Western Michigan. The Badgers are bigger, stronger, faster and have been at this level before. But the Broncos are one of only two undefeated teams left. They have a steady, smart quarterback (Zach Terrell) and a superstar receiver (Corey Davis) who is from Illinois. The secondary seems to be a strength for Wisconsin, which will try to control Davis and force the other Western Michigan receivers to make plays. Easy to root for the MAC school. And we have seen upsets before. Just ask Bob Stoops about Boise State. The Broncos will need some help from the Badgers, who don’t make many mistakes. But teams change during the long layoff. P.J. Fleck will try to use every motivational tool he can think of to give his team an edge. The fact that he is staying in Kalamazoo should help. If he had taken another job, Western Michigan would have no chance.

The worst bowl game is ... the Bahamas Bowl. To misquote Fr. Flanagan, there is no such thing as a bad bowl. They each have their own appeal and charm. I love college football, but it will be difficult to justify watching Old Dominion vs. Eastern Michigan. I’ll do it, but it will be difficult. The Monarchs (cool nickname) have only been in the FBS since 2012. They won nine games against a soft schedule. The three solid teams they played (Appalachian State, North Carolina State and Western Kentucky) beat them by a combined 139-53. The Eastern Michigan program has long been near the bottom of the MAC. The Eagles are playing in their second bowl as an FBS member. After starting his Eastern Michigan career 3-21, Chris Creighton went 7-5 this season. That is impressive given the school’s woeful past and so-so support.

The next bowl game Illinois plays in is ... the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl vs. Duke. No pressure, Lovie Smith, but you are now on the clock. It was clear in his final news conference that Smith wasn’t happy with the results. The fact that he is eager to get back to work is a plus. The fact that he has had some early recruiting success is another positive. Smith and Garrick McGee have multiple options at quarterback. But earning a bowl bid will depend on the defense. It has to produce more turnovers and give the offense more opportunities. The schedule became more manageable with coaching changes at Western Kentucky, South Florida and Purdue. While Illinois moves forward, those three figure to take steps backward. 

Ohio State wins the national title because ... it has been there, done that. Two years ago, in fact. In the 2015 Sugar Bowl, favored Alabama lost to Ohio State. The Buckeyes went on to beat Oregon for the national title, the first real sign of trouble for Mark Helfrich. Yes, Saban is a college football genius. But Meyer is just a little bit better. Meyer has so much talent, Ohio State’s second team could contend for the Big Ten title. Both quarterbacks in the title game are studs, but Barrett is an experienced stud. He won’t panic when things go wrong, which they often do in the postseason. Missing the Big Ten title game was actually a good thing for the Buckeyes because it limited the wear and tear on the players. Rested and ready always seems to work in Ohio State’s favor.

Matt says ...
The best bowl game will be ... the Orange Bowl. Michigan still will feel like it deserves to be in the final four (gee, wonder where they’ll get that notion from), and its coach is bound to make a spectacle of himself leading up to the game. But Jim Harbaugh (left) can coach, and the Wolverines might try to play Jabrill Peppers at every single position in the game. Florida State isn’t up to the level it was at when the Seminoles had Jameis Winston at quarterback, but Dalvin Cook is good. Like, real good. Two perennial powers playing in one of the more decorated bowl games should make for an entertaining night on the final Friday of 2016.

The most intriguing bowl game will be ... the Alamo Bowl. OK, Colorado got wiped out by Washington in the Pac-12 title game. And Oklahoma State’s really, really slim chance of moving into the final four went by the wayside when Oklahoma knocked off the Cowboys. But bedlam could reign in San Antonio when these two former Big 12 and Big Eight (kids, ask your parents) foes meet in a game hardly anyone expected before the season. Former Illini Rick George probably is glad he stayed in Boulder given the surprising success the Buffaloes have had this season, and Mike Gundy’s hairstyle is must-watch TV.

The worst bowl game will be ... the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kudos to Idaho coach and former Illinois offensive coordinator Paul Petrino for getting his Vandals in one more bowl game before they drop down to the FCS ranks after the 2017 season. Sure, Idaho is 8-4 and Colorado State is 7-5. Plus, they’ll play this game on the blue turf in Boise. But a night kickoff outside in Idaho in late December is only bound to bring cold weather. And bad football.

The next bowl game Illinois plays in is ... the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018.  Smith’s third season in charge will end with a 6-6 regular-season record, meaning a trip to Ford Field in Detroit is in the cards. Dwayne Lawson will face his former team, Virginia Tech, with the Hokies getting the best of their old quarterback late as Illinois drops a close one, 21-17.

Alabama wins the national title because ... Saban doesn’t lose national title games. He may not crack much of a smile or seem to enjoy himself in the postgame celebration at Raymond James Stadium (National Signing Day, spring ball and other tasks will undoubtedly fill his mind), but the Crimson Tide boss has the most talent, the best defense and a serviceable enough offense to outlast Washington and Clemson in this season’s playoff.

