Coach promotes Garden City pipeline

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — DelShawn Phillips surprised his junior college coach with the news: He was switching his transfer choice from Arizona to Illinois.



“I’m surprised because he had been with Arizona for a long time,” Jeff Sims said following linebacker Phillips’ commitment to the Illini on Wednesday. “But he told me that Arizona had a coaching change and he didn’t know who his linebacker coach was going to be. He felt the linebacker coach (Tim McGarigle) and defensive staff at Illinois was going to put him in the best position to try to become an NFL football player. That was the tipping point.”



In his second year at Garden City Community College, Sims said every recruitment is different.



Phillips is the second member of the Broncbusters to pick the Illini, joining quarterback Dwayne Lawson.



What are the Illini doing right?



“With Dwayne, they identified him as a talented guy and they sent him here so that we could help put him in the process of getting right,” Sims said. “They’ve been working with Dwayne throughout the process since he left Virginia Tech.”



Lawson won’t join the Illini until the summer. But Phillips will be here much sooner. He arrives in Champaign-Urbana in time for the second semester and will participate in spring football.



“He’s graduated, and he should be there as soon as school starts,” Sims said.



Sims thinks Phillips will be an important part of the Illinois defense in 2017.



“I will always tell you there is usually a four-game transition for junior college guys,” Sims said. “Typically, juco guys contribute early and are more impactful toward the end of their junior year, and in their senior year they are usually dominant.”



Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee recruited both Garden City players. Sims is impressed.



“Coach McGee is a very personable, intelligent, hardworking guy,” Sims said.



The combination of pending new facilities and coaches who know how to prepare players for the NFL “is always going to be attractive to kids,” Sims said.



Hot spot



Garden City sends oodles of players to FBS schools. Sims said there will be about 15 moving on after this season, which ended with a national title.



“Junior college players get a bad rap,” Sims said. “Truth of the matter is, 10 percent of our guys are problem guys and that overshadows the other 90 percent.”



Sims puts junior college players in three categories.



“One type is what I call a ‘try harder guy’ who wants to come here and create a better opportunity for himself,” Sims said. “The second type is an academic casualty, a guy who needs to get his grades up. The third type is a guy who got in trouble.”



Which one is Phillips?



“DelShawn falls in the first category,” Sims said. “He’s a guy who wanted to get a better opportunity than he had coming out of high school. He came here and worked his tail off. He’s going to get to Illinois and work hard from Day 1, be a businessman and be focused. He’s a tremendously hard worker, tough kid who brings an attitude to work every day.”



From Broncos to Broncbusters



Phillips, who played high school football at Detroit Cass Tech, originally signed with Western Michigan. Next, he went to Garden City, where he led the Broncbusters this season with 95 tackles.



“We turn over every stone and we recruit Michigan and Ohio pretty heavily when it comes to junior college,” Sims said. “He was a talented kid coming out of Cass Tech. We brought him up, and he developed.”



Sims is a former staff member at Indiana who grew up in St. Louis.



“I will tell you, I don’t root for teams, I root for people,” Sims said. “Now that DelShawn is at Illinois, I root for Illinois.”



Sims thinks the Garden City-Illinois relationship will continue to grow. He plans to visit C-U during the spring. The last time he was on campus was in the early 1990s.



“We’ve got a track record of producing pretty good football players,” Sims said. “We’d like to work with them a lot.”



During his career, Sims has worked with more than 30 players who moved on to the NFL.



More talent is on the way to Garden City.



“Right now, we are restocking,” Sims said.