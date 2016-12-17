Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Happy birthday, Pierre Thomas!
On Dec. 5, former Illini assistant football coach Jeff Brohm was named head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. He became the 24th Illinois assistant who has gone on to become a head coach at either the collegiate or professional level. In alphabetical order, the list includes:
— Dee Andros (assistant to Pete Elliott), Oregon State
— Jeff Brohm (assistant to Ron Zook), Purdue
— Bill Callahan (assistant to Mike White), Oakland Raiders and Nebraska
— Lloyd Carr (assistant to Gary Moeller), Michigan
— Brad Childress (assistant to White), Minnesota Vikings
— Ray Eliot (assistant to Bob Zuppke), Illinois
— Walt Harris (assistant to White), Stanford
— Bert Ingwersen (assistant to Zuppke) – Iowa
— Tim Kish (assistant to Ron Turner), Arizona (interim)
— Mike Locksley (assistant to Turner), New Mexico and Maryland (interim)
— Dick MacPherson (assistant to Ray Eliot), UMass, Syracuse and New England Patriots
— Glen Mason (assistant to Moeller), Kent State, Kansas and Minnesota
— Joe Novak (assistant to Moeller), Northern Illinois
— Sean Payton (assistant to Lou Tepper), New Orleans Saints
— Ellis Rainsberger (assistant to Jim Valek and Bob Blackman), Kansas State
— Paul Schudel (assistant to Tepper), Central Connecticut
— Bob Smith (assistant to Blackman and Moeller), Southern Illinois
— Chuck Studley (assistant to Eliot), Houston Oilers (interim)
— Bob Sutton (assistant to Moeller), Army
— Buddy Teevens (assistant to Turner), Stanford
— Lou Tepper (assistant to John Mackovic), Illinois
— Jim Valek (assistant to Eliot and Elliott), Illinois
— Rick Venturi (assistant to Moeller), Northwestern, Indianapolis Colts (interim) and New Orleans Saints (interim)
— Shawn Watson (assistant to White), Southern Illinois
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Pierre Thomas, football (32)
Monday: Michelle Strizak, volleyball (22)
Tuesday: Mike Thomas, athletic director (57)
Wednesday: Paris Parham, basketball coach (45)
Thursday: Brittany Jones, gymnastics (19)
Friday: Sunny Kato, gymnastics (24)
Saturday: Rich Hyde, baseball (48)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.
