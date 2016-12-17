Tate: It's feast or famine

We shouldn’t blame great high school athletes for annually preferring to play together.



Kentucky and Duke are proven jumping-off places for multimillion-dollar basketball contracts. And who wouldn’t want to be part of the Alabama and Ohio State football legacies?



But it’s ruining the games for me. It’s simply too lopsided.



With help from Doug Bucshon and rivals.com, here’s the latest on that subject. Ponder the following numbers while recognizing that, based on reports through noon Saturday, 241 football players have committed to 14 Big Ten schools, and an additional 75 to 90 can be expected to sign in February. Strong finishers will reap rewards.



Not even close



Ohio State has five five-star recruits on the way. The rest of the Big Ten was stuck on none — zero, nada — until late in the week when Detroit wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones announced for Michigan.



Of the top 100 schools, the committed five-stars will attend Alabama (6), Ohio State (5) and Everybody State (11). Yep, half of 22 committed five-stars have chosen Alabama or Ohio State.



Ohio State (10), Michigan (10) and Penn State (9) have verbals from 30 of Rivals’ four-star prospects. The other 11 Big Ten schools show 22 committed four-stars, or two per school.



Northwestern, Minnesota and Purdue have none. Stop and ponder that: Ohio State has 15 incoming freshmen more highly ranked than any at those three schools. That’s ugly. Interestingly, the Buckeyes have expanded to a point where, out of 17 verbals, only four call Ohio home ... making Ohio a happy hunting ground for less populous rivals in the neighborhood.



Trying to be positive



If this carries through the four classes, which it pretty much does, it means that 11 Big Ten members are operating with athletes who essentially grade out as three-star prospects.



So when Illini fans say, “Be positive, Gus,” my inner voice responds, “OK, if you’ll allow me to disregard all the indicators.”



I see numbers indicating that surprise Big Ten champion Penn State is likely to remain a contender with better talent than most ... while teams that have made splashes lately — Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State — must depend more on development than top-rated quality.



For the cynics, it explains why Indiana quickly promoted an assistant to replace Kevin Wilson. Why waste millions on an impossible situation in the power-packed Eastern Division? Indiana annually dips into the two-star market, listing five such prospects so far. Hey, let’s shoot hoops.



Tough task



The Illini trail in commitments with 13, of which five are from the home state. The other 13 schools have taken just eight from this state (Purdue and Indiana none; Wisconsin one), showing how far Chicagoland talent has dropped over time.



Lovie Smith has yet to attract a defensive tackle, and the other 13 members have rounded up just 15 of these hard-to-find huskies.



Thus far, stories abound about Smith being well received wherever he goes. He is renowned as a closer and is going to the wire with a number of high-ranked prospects this month.



Bucshon, in analyzing the UI coach’s first recruiting run, says the Illini are “chasing players of high quality and haven’t yet expanded. There could be some announcements in the next few days. They have junior college linebacker DelShawn Phillips from Garden City (Kan.) enrolling immediately, and they expect several others to enroll in January.



“If they can’t close on the players they want, they’ll have to drop down a notch,” Bucshon said. “So far, they have two four-stars and all the rest three-stars. Two of their top prospects will announce Monday.”



So Smith is fighting an uphill battle after arriving late and is a dozen or so from his 2017 goal.



No, this isn’t “choose up sides.” This is Ohio State filling to the brim with superior athletes, Penn State joining Michigan at next best, and everybody else making do with the leftovers.



The dead period ends Jan. 11, and then it becomes a rush toward the Feb. 1 signing date.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.