Illini football snags three-star offensive lineman

CINCINNATI — Howard Watkins can’t wait to get started at Illinois. The Colerain (Ohio) offensive lineman is enrolling in January and will participate in spring drills.

“I’ve got it marked on my calendar, January 12. I’m on a mission,” Watkins said. “We will win. That’s all I can say.”

Watkins picked the Illini on Monday night over offers from Louisville, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

Ultimately, it came down to Illinois and the Cardinals.

“It was the best fit for me as a player, and the coaching staff is great,” the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder said. “The education I’m going to get there is out of this world.”

Watkins is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He is the 14th player in the 2017 class and third offensive lineman, joining Larry Boyd of Trinity Catholic (Mo.) and Rockford Auburn’s Vederian Lowe. Watkins will study kinesiology with a minor in business.

Watkins always planned to start college at the spring semester. No matter which one he picked.

“It’s important to me because I can get up there quicker and adjust to college,” Watkins said. “I can possibly have a chance to play early.”

Watkins visited Illinois in March and came to the Michigan State game during the season.

The Illini finished 3-9 this season, but the record wasn’t an issue for Watkins.

“Not at all,” Watkins said. “It never steered me away.”

When he isn’t playing the sport, 18-year-old is watching football or playing video games.

“What a normal high school student does,” Watkins said.

Watkins will answer to “Howard,” but he wants to be called “Hojo,” a nickname given to him by his dad.

“When I get up there, that’s what I would like to be called,” Watkins said.