Tate: Football gains traction in recruiting

Let’s allow Illini men’s basketball to simmer for a bit.



If you don’t know what happened on Tuesday at Maryland, it won’t be chewed on here today. Suffice to say: The gains of six previous outings were wiped out in a blur of ineptness. But we can tear at that scab later.



On this week’s cautiously positive side are revelations of recruiting inroads made by UI football coach Lovie Smith.



Recruiting is the lifeblood for a program desperately needing a transfusion. We see signs, but caution is advised because (1) it’s just a start, (2) much more is needed, (3) qualifying grades must be obtained for enrollment and (4) decommitments happen, as the past regime discovered with multiple losses prior to the February signing date.



One step at a time



As of this weekend, the Rivals.com listing indicates that Illinois has climbed from the bottom third to roughly the middle third of the 14-team conference.



It’s a long, hard journey to the top and, face it, Illinois has never and will never pull alongside Ohio State in acquiring talent. The Buckeyes have reached that enviable point where they don’t recruit, they select.



But the UI is gaining traction among its Western Division neighbors. In fact (and this could ultimately lead to a second divisional shakeup), the Big Ten’s first six teams on the Rivals recruiting list represent the East ... and Illinois is roughly equal to the leaders of the West.



Overall, the UI’s newly minted 17-member squad ranks No. 40 nationally and virtually even with Wisconsin (34), Northwestern (38) and Nebraska (39). That’s well ahead of Iowa, Indiana, Purdue and Minnesota.



The march toward relevancy always will be one step at a time. Recruiting successes won’t patch all the wounds sustained in a 3-9 season that ended with three lopsided losses — by a 118-24 margin — to neighbors Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern.



Nor does it mean that next season’s team will necessarily be any better.



What it means is: In the laborious struggle to become truly competitive — at the earliest, maybe in 2018 — modest upward movement now can be discerned. The personality and reputed closing skills of Smith appear to be paying dividends after a late start.



Where’s the beef? On way



Four quality athletes will arrive next month, including the likely replacement for Hardy Nickerson at middle linebacker, juco transfer Delshawn Phillips. Two of their most promising newcomers, interior lineman Howard Watkins and defensive end Owen Carney, will have a chance to compete in need areas when spring drills begin in February.



If you discern an emphasis here on linemen — as opposed to all other positions — you are correct. From this view, nothing will work until line talent pulls alongside Iowa and Wisconsin. Smith has some extraordinary beef on the way, just not enough as of yet and too green to expect too much too soon.



My evaluation of all new commitments is based on who else was interested, and not so much on the three- and four-star listings. Illinois beat quality programs for the aforementioned threesome, bested North Carolina for receiver Carmoni Green, took DE Olalere Oladipo away from Penn State and Michigan State, edged out Iowa for Peoria tackle Kendrick Green and pulled receiver Ricky Smalling from the arms of Wisconsin and Minnesota.



If Illinois was besting MAC schools, as happened often in the past, it would be less impressive. So far, in gaining 17 (in the quest for 25), Smith and his staff have taken a definite stride toward upgrading the program.



That said, with a month to go, it still boils down to last-minute closings.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

