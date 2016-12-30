Asmussen's 2016 College Football Playoff semifinal picks

The only thing left for the final four national-title contenders is to play the games. No. 4 Washington and No. 1 Alabama will square off at 2 p.m. Saturday, while No. 3 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson will match up at 6 p.m. Saturday for spots in the final. College football writer Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s semifinals:

Peach Bowl

Alabama 40, Washington 10

I desperately want to pick the Huskies but just can’t justify it. Washington is a great story with a clever coach, but it doesn’t have the strength to hang with Nick Saban’s behemoths. The Pac-12’s shaky performance during the bowl season is another reason to go against the Huskies. Look for big games from Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (right).

Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State 31, Clemson 24 (OT)

Does the score ring a bell? That was the final when Jim Tressel’s Buckeyes stunned Miami in the 2003 title game. Quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Deshaun Watson will have a dynamic duel. Too bad they can’t be on the field at the same time. Count on big games from Buckeyes do-everything athlete Curtis Samuel (left) and tailback Mike Weber. The offensive line puts Ohio State over the top.