Asmussen's 2017 Big Ten football standings predictions

The Big Ten football season is over, but it’s never too early to look ahead. Here are college football writer

Bob Asmussen’s Big Ten picks for 2017:

EAST

RK., TEAM ’16-’17 RECORD BOWL RESULT

1. Ohio State 11-2 L 31-0, vs. Clemson, Fiesta*

2. Penn State 11-3 Lost 50-47, vs. USC, Rose

3. Michigan 10-3 L 33-32, vs. Florida St., Orange

4. Michigan State 3-9 No bowl

5. Maryland 6-7 L 36-30, vs. Boston College, Quick Lane

6. Indiana 6-7 L 26-24, vs. Utah, Foster Farms

7. Rutgers 2-10 No bowl

Asmussen’s comment: If the Nittany Lions had held on in the Rose Bowl, I might have moved them to No. 1. But Urban Meyer is going to spend every second of the offseason fixing the problems Ohio State’s offense had against Clemson. He also has the best players.

WEST

RK., TEAM ’16-’17 RECORD BOWL RESULT

1. Wisconsin 11-3 W 24-16, vs. W. Michigan, Cotton

2. Northwestern 7-6 W 31-24, vs. Pittsburgh, Pinstripe

3. Iowa 8-5 L 30-3, vs. Florida, Outback

4. Nebraska 9-4 L 38-24, vs. Tennessee, Music City

5. Minnesota 9-4 W 17-12, vs. Washington St., Holiday

6. Illinois 3-9 No bowl

7. Purdue 3-9 No bowl

Asmussen’s comment: Credit the Badgers for avoiding the upset against dangerous Western Michigan. As long as Paul Chryst is in charge, Wisconsin is the team to beat in the West. But don’t overlook the Wildcats, who welcome back Clayton Thorson and Justin Jackson.