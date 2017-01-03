Tate: Postseason football shows playoff system imperfect

Other Related Content Asmussen's 2017 Big Ten football standings predictions

It is appropriate for football’s playoff committee to select the top four teams based on a full season’s performance.

But you don’t get the strongest teams that way. In analyzing squads from Penn State to USC, and from Houston to Louisville, the leaders in September aren’t necessarily the best in December. Teams change. Some dramatically, making it an imperfect system.

First example: The Clemson team that blanked Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl lost earlier to Pitt, posted six-point wins over Auburn, Troy and Louisville, beat Florida State by a field goal, and survived an overtime with North Carolina State after the Wolfpack missed a 33-yard game-winning field goal with no time left. Later on, Clemson got a lot better.

Second example: The Big Ten, which had four teams ranked in the AP’s top eight, finished the regular season as, clearly, the nation’s No. 1 conference. The bowl season was another story, the Big Ten finishing 3-7 and far behind the ACC’s 8-3. Most importantly, in clashes with Big Ten flag bearers, Clemson ruled Ohio State while Florida State outplayed Michigan by a greater margin than the 33-32 score. Michigan didn’t rush for 100 yards in any of its three late losses.

Third example: Louisville started 0-3 in 2015 but finished in a flurry with Lamar Jackson setting the stage for his Heisman run with 226 yards rushing and 227 passing in a 27-21 bowl win over Texas A&M. This led to a 9-1 start in 2016 with Jackson the No. 1 player in the nation. But the Cardinals finished with consecutive losses to Houston, Kentucky (oh, my!) and LSU, the last a 29-9 result in which Jackson was 10 of 27 passing and rushed 26 times for 33 yards during the Citrus Bowl loss. This was a different Louisville and a different Jackson than we saw earlier.

Fourth example: Southern Cal was strikingly unimpressive in three early losses but, after coming alive with a 21-17 win over division champ Colorado, went on to thoroughly dominate Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Pac-12 champ Washington, UCLA and Notre Dame before winning the wildest Rose Bowl in history, 52-49 over Penn State. In an eight-team playoff, USC would have been dangerous.



Take out the names

We return now to the business of “brand” and multi-decade perceptions.

As noted above, football teams change and evolve as the season develops. We just saw Clemson and Louisville, considered comparable much of the season, going opposite directions in November and December.

Shouldn’t we place more emphasis on the second half of the season in choosing playoff teams? Stick with me here. Let’s eliminate long-term perceptions and the impact of brand, and designate two well-known teams as “Blue” and “Green” as they rolled through the second half of the season.

In order, Blue beat Wisconsin in overtime, lost to Penn State 24-21, edged Northwestern 24-21, ripped Nebraska and Maryland by 62-3 scores, survived Michigan State 17-16 when Mark Dantonio’s 2-point call failed, and beat Michigan 30-27 in a controversial overtime. That’s one loss, two OT wins, a one-pointer and a four-pointer.

By contrast, Green went 7-0 by defeating Ohio State 24-21, Purdue 62-24, Iowa 41-14, Indiana 45-31, Rutgers 39-0, Michigan State 45-12 and, in the Big Ten championship game, Wisconsin 38-31.



Let’s show some patience

You can argue that earlier games matter, and they do. But they don’t tell who’s best down the stretch, who’s most prepared for the title run. It should have been clear that Ohio State, our Blue team, for all its reputation, was struggling. And Penn State, our Green team, was clearly better.

But the head-to-head outcome, so meaningful in most cases, is overlooked. Reverse the jerseys, change the brands and perceptions, and how would the committee have voted?

Nor did Penn State’s Trace McSorley and sophomore running back Saquon Barkley receive the full respect for their awesome talents. After winning the QB position in fall drills, McSorley outplayed veterans J.T. Barrett of Ohio State, C. J. Beathard of Iowa, Tommy Armstrong Jr. of Nebraska and the rest.

Earlier perceptions prevented McSorley, who finished with a league-high 29 TD passes and 3,614 yards, from receiving the honors that he deserved.

Whether it’s awarding Heisman or all-league honors, some of these decisions are being made much too early.



Loren Tate writes for the News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.