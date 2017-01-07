Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Happy birthday, Lou Henson!

Born on Sunday 139 years ago — Jan. 8, 1878 — was former Illini football captain Charles “Charlie” Fairweather. The son of William and Rachel Fairweather of McLeansboro in southern Illinois, he’s a descendant of American Revolutionary War hero Thomas Hale.

Fairweather matriculated to the University of Illinois in 1901 and became a standout athlete. As a freshman and sophomore, he played with Jake Stahl and Justa Lindgren for coach Edgar Holt. The team went 18-4-1 in 1901 and ’02, outscoring its opponents 423-83.

Fairweather played for coach George Woodruff in 1903, then captained the Illini for a quartet of graduate coaches in ’04. So outstanding a guard was Fairweather that he was named to the All-America squad that included Michigan’s Willie Heston and Chicago’s Walter Eckersall.

Fairweather also lettered with the Illini track and field team in 1903. Following his graduation in 1905, he moved to Chicago and worked in construction at the American Steel Foundries. Fairweather later served in World War I.

He died at the age of 51 in Portland, Ore., on Feb. 12, 1939.



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Chad Frk, baseball (35)

Monday: Eric Novak, wrestling (35)

Tuesday: Lou Henson, basketball coach (85)

Wednesday: John Wright, football/track & field (71)

Thursday: Brad Hartmann, football (50)

Friday: Thomas Detry, golf (24)

Saturday: John Murray, tennis (50)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.

