Sunday Conversation: Jack Cornell

Former Illinois offensive lineman Jack Cornell has been busy since graduating from the university in 2012. He’s played on a pair of NFL teams, winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens, and now Cornell embarks on the next chapter of his life, as he recently accepted a job as the offensive line coach at Culver-Stockton College. Copy editor Steve Bourbon chatted with Cornell about his new gig, the 2011 Illini and the status of Cornell’s infamous beard.



Congratulations on your new job as offensive line coach at Culver-Stockton College. Take me through the process of how you got the job.

I’ll start by telling you the past three years, I’ve been the offensive line coach at the high school I went to, Quincy Notre Dame, here in Quincy, where I was born and raised. I’ve also spent some time helping out Quincy University football being their assistant O-line coach when I had the time. I’ve been helping them out here and there, like during spring ball and stuff like that. A couple of weeks ago, the previous head coach at Culver stepped down, and then they hired Tom Salley, who is the new head coach here. I decided to reach out to him and try to jump on as an assistant coach and get my feet wet in college football. This is something I’ve always wanted to do, coach college football, and when this opportunity presented itself right here in my backyard, I had to strike while the iron was hot.



So did you know Coach Salley at all before you reached out to him?

I had never met Tom Salley in my life before last week when I came in to interview. We spoke on the phone a couple of times before I came in. But, honestly, I had never met Tom Salley; I honestly have never heard of Tom Salley. He had probably never heard of Jack Cornell. He’s somebody that has a lot of energy, a lot of fire, and he’s passionate about Culver. He’s a Culver alum, so he knows what’s going on around here. It’s a relationship that I’ve kind of enjoyed building for the first time.



You’ve been coaching at your high school, Quincy Notre Dame in the recent past. You’ve also worked for Quincy University. How do you anticipate making the jump to the collegiate level will be different?

Right, this is obviously a full-time job. Before when I was coaching at QND, I was working and doing something other than just coaching football and really kind of just using my spare time to coach at Quincy University. So now, 100 percent of my time and passion and desire will be dedicated to Culver-Stockton football. It’ll be the workload and capacity that I’m in now is totally different than what I was coaching in high school. It’s a small, NAIA college in Canton, Mo., so it’s not a huge, major college program, but it’s still a full-time, 365-days-a-year type of gig.



Have you always known that you wanted to get into coaching? Is it a goal of yours to become a head coach at some point?

I always saw myself being involved in football in some capacity. I wanted to play as long as I could, obviously playing at Illinois and then with the Ravens and Oakland Raiders. I knew when my playing career was over, that’s when I wanted to jump right into coaching. After my playing career, I moved back to Quincy with my wife, and we just jumped right into coaching at QND. I was really just waiting for the right opportunity to present itself. My wife and I both went to high school together, both from Quincy, Ill. Moving back home is something we always wanted to do, and coaching college football right around Quincy is something I wanted to do. As far as down the road, wanting to be a head coach or an offensive coordinator, these are things that I absolutely have dreams and aspirations for. This is something I’m going to do for the rest of my life. It’s something I have a passion for and I’m good at, so I want to see just how high I can take this.



How much do you keep up with the Illinois football program?

U of I football is something that has always been close to my heart, Steve. I follow it very closely. I haven’t been to a game in the past couple years because with coaching football, it’s not really feasible to get away for a day and come see a game, especially now when I’m coaching college football, so it’s not something I’ll be able to see in person. I’ve been to some spring practices over the past few years, and I’d like to get over to a spring practice this year. It’s a program and team that I love and I’ve given a lot of my life to. I’d like to see them succeed. I’m always going to be an Illini for life.



Are there any coaches or teammates in particular that you keep in touch with?

I keep in touch with a lot of my teammates, especially the offensive linemen that I played with. Guys that were my roommates, guys that I lived with. As far as coaches, I still talk to my offensive line coach, Joe Gilbert. Especially now that I’m coaching college football, he’s somebody that I like to reach out to and get advice from. It’s something that is very close to my heart, and something that I’m always going to be a part of. I’ve got a lot of very close friends that I consider family that I met through the University of Illinois football team that I’ll always keep in contact with.



Your senior season at Illinois, the 2011 season, still boggles me. Starting off 6-0 and finishing 6-6 before winning your bowl game. What happened to that team?

You and me both, Steve. You and me both, my man. This is definitely a question that I’ve been asked a lot since graduating and leaving the University of Illinois. I wish I had a great answer for you, but I can remember a locker room full of guys that were dedicated to a cause. They were passionate about doing their job and doing their part to help their team win. We played for coaches who were competitive and who had a burning desire to win and be the best, whether it was offense or defense. We had so much support around us to be successful. As far as things snowballing, I really don’t know. Throughout my career at U of I, it felt like you would get into certain moments of a game where things weren’t really going your way and you find yourself in quicksand. It’s hard to get out of. As a senior of that team, and a captain of that team, whenever those moments came up, we tried everything we could to not get consumed in that quicksand. We dug ourselves in a hole that we couldn’t get out of. We were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to rectify those six losses in the bowl game in the Kraft Fight Hunger game against UCLA in San Francisco. There’s obviously a lot of what-ifs. There’s a lot of things that you wish we could’ve done different. The goal was to win games, and I can honestly tell you that’s what we tried to do, week in and week out. It’s a tough league. It’s a tough league to win in. There’s a lot of really good teams. Like you said, there were a lot of really close games, it’s not like we were getting our (butt) kicked. I wouldn’t trade any of those experiences for anything in the world. I love Illinois football, and I love the decision I made to go there and be a part of a program like that.



Winning the bowl game, that showed a lot to me. I think it would have been pretty easy to pack it in. Ron Zook had already been fired.

He had been fired, and Tim Beckman had already been hired before the team banquet. That was tough, especially as a captain of that team. Being in the room Ron Zook was holding his press conference announcing that he had been let go, and seeing him get emotional and my teammates get emotional and his wife get emotional, it sucks. There’s always a sense of responsibility that I feel even to this day for that happening. When we got up to San Francisco, there was even some other turmoil going on that not a whole lot of people were even talking about. When we got up there, the captains, Ian Thomas, Trulon Henry, guys like that, Tavon Wilson, Jeff Allen, we had a players-only meeting and we just all stood up there and said, ‘You know what, guys? We’re here. This game is going to happen. We’re going to play UCLA in AT&T Park.’ One way or another, this game is going to happen, so we might as well dedicate ourselves one last time. This is the last time we’re all going to share the field together as a team. Do everything that we can to go out on top. We were able to kind of put everything that happened in those six weeks behind us and just say, this is us. This is our last chance together, and we’re going to do everything we can to get a win.



What sticks out to you the most about your career in the NFL?

Obviously, winning the Super Bowl as a rookie and being on the practice squad of that team and doing my part to help the team be successful. To share a locker room with guys like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, guys that are future Hall of Fame players, first-ballot Hall of Fame players and being around that kind of brotherhood was something really special. It wasn’t easy. No one ever wins a Super Bowl by accident. It takes a lot of time and dedication to a cause and everyone coming together as one. Being a part of that, and being able to shake Barack Obama’s hand and visit the White House after that game. I shook his hand, and he kind of stopped me and said, ‘Fear the beard.’ I’ll never forget that. He didn’t know me from a hole in the wall, but that was an interaction that I had with the president of the United States. It was really, really awesome. I enjoyed my entire career, as brief as it was. I was in three training camps, two teams, and I played for the Oakland Raiders. It was a brief career, but it was successful nonetheless. I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world.



How often do you wear your Super Bowl ring?

Honestly, Steve, I don’t ever wear it that often. It’s humongous, and it feels kind of gaudy. It’s not really my personality to show off something like that. I can tell you that now I’m a college football coach and doing the recruiting, you can bet your (butt) I’m going to be wearing that thing a lot more because I’ve got some recruits to impress, you know what I mean? It’s in the box that I got it in on the nightstand right next to my bed, and it sits there and collects dust, quite honestly. I see it every day, and it’s a motivating thing to see because every team, player and coach in America is always pursuing a championship. That’s the ultimate goal for everyone. No matter if you were 1-11 a year ago or if you were 12-0. Everyone is always trying to win a championship. That’s what you do it for. I’ll definitely be wearing it a lot more now that I’ve got to do some recruiting.



It’s a small thing, but it gives you instant credibility that you’ve done it at the highest level.

Everyone identifies Super Bowl rings. Everyone can see it from a mile away because it’s so big. It’s one thing for me to sit down and tell someone that I won a Super Bowl with the Ravens; it’s another thing for me to sit down with someone and they see it. It’s really all anybody can talk about. It’s a great conversation piece. I always enjoy reminiscing about my time and everything that went into getting that ring, but I don’t think a lot of guys wear their Super Bowl rings, only for special occasions. That’s kind of how I do it, too.



Give me your prediction for the college football national championship.

I’m big on Alabama. As an offensive lineman, Steve, I’m always looking in the trenches, first and foremost. Both teams have great skill positions, but I think the interior dominance is going to go to Alabama in the trenches. Their offensive and defensive lines are too good. Their defensive line was whipping those poor tackles from Washington’s (butts) in last week’s semifinal game. I think it will be a competitive game — I don’t think it will be a blowout by any means. So my prediction is going to be Alabama, although I wouldn’t be shocked if Clemson pulled it off.



I think I’m with you on that one. Alabama’s talent is pretty overwhelming.

They just know how to get it done. It seems like every time they step out on the field, they’re the alpha dogs and they run the show. It’s a well-coached team, a team that’s well-prepared and obviously a team that is driven. They’re a lot of fun to watch, but I think Clemson will give them a good run for their money.



It’s fair to say that your beard was a big part of your appearance when you were playing. What is the status of your beard?

The beard is alive and well. It’s as full as it’s ever been. I always wanted to have a career after I was done playing where I didn’t have to shave my beard. Obviously, that’s important to me. I think my beard is part of me, part of my character or my brand, or whatever you want to call it. It’s very, very full. It’s very, very thick. It’s alive and well, and it’s not going anywhere.

