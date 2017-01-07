Two staffs team up on recruiting

HUNTLEY — When defensive end Olalere Oladipo signs with Illinois football on Feb. 1, two staffs will deserve credit.



The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, received his initial offer from Bill Cubit. Lovie Smith continued the recruitment.



“Illinois offered him first, and that always says a lot,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “A lot of the other schools all followed Illinois.”



Oladipo, who goes by Lere, made his commitment to Smith in late August.



“He was really excited about Lovie coming in,” Zimolzak said.



Illinois linebackers coach Tim McGarigle, a holdover from Cubit’s staff, was the assistant responsible for recruiting Oladipo.



Oladipo had plenty of college options. Besides Illinois, he had offers from California, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Syracuse.



His final choice came down to Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Penn State and Cal.



Oladipo had a strong senior season for the Red Raiders, who finished 8-4 and advanced to the third round of the Class 8A playoffs. Huntley lost to eventual runner-up Loyola Academy.



“He had a great year,” Zimolzak said. “We were able to use him at tackle and at defensive end. He’s one of those players who can play inside and outside. We liked a lot of matchups we had with him. He is such a versatile player.”



Opponents routinely used two blockers against Oladipo, which freed up his teammates.



“Those guys were able to have a great year because of it,” Zimolzak said. “When you have a Division I recruit like Lere, it takes a lot of attention away from the other guys and lets them play.”



Zimolzak expects Oladipo will make an immediate impact at Illinois, especially as a pass rusher.



The Illinois defensive line was hit heavy by graduation, so there is playing time available.



“He’s got great mobility and a great sense for the ball,” Zimolzak said. “A lot of the discussion we had about Illinois centered around him being able to make an impact soon.”



When Oladipo is away from the field, Zimolzak calls him “a big guy with a great personality. People flock to him. He’s one of those guys people like to be around.”



Academics are important to Oladipo, who wants to study engineering.



“The engineering school (at Illinois) is one of the top in the nation,” Zimolzak said. “For him to be able to walk into that is a great opportunity for him. He does get good grades. His family is really focused on that.”



Longtime NFL coach Smith made a good first impression with Zimolzak, who coaches at Huntley but teaches at Palatine Fremd.



Smith visited Zimolzak at Fremd.



“He didn’t have to do that,” Zimolzak said. “Lere had already verbally committed to Illinois. There was no reason for him to come out there other than to do the right thing and say ‘Hi’ to the coach. That’s awesome.”



The next time Zimolzak has a Big Ten-level player, he will remember how he was treated by Illinois.



“I’m going to give them a call,” Zimolzak said.



With Oladipo on the way, Zimolzak is an Illinois fan.



“I’ll definitely be watching a lot more Illinois football in the next few years,” Zimolzak said.

Coming soon

The following 17 players have made commitments to join Lovie Smith’s team in the Class of 2017:

NAME POS. SCHOOL

Tony Adams ATH St. Louis University

Ra’Von Bonner RB Cincinnati Sycamore

Larry Boyd OL St. Louis Trinity

Owen Carney DE Miami Central

Mike Epstein RB St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Carmoni Green WR Miami Central

Kendrick Green DL Peoria High

Nathan Hobbs DB Louisville (Ky.) Male

Dwayne Lawson QB Garden City (Kan.) C.C.

Vederian Lowe OL Rockford Auburn

Marc Mondesir LB Chicago St. Rita

Lere Oladipo DE Huntley

Delshawn Phillips LB Garden City (Kan.) CC

Ricky Smalling WR Chicago Brother Rice

Kendall Smith WR Bolingbrook

Cam Thomas QB Marian Catholic

Howard Watkins OL Cincinnati Colerain































