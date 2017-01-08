It all comes down to this

1) The Crimson Tide will score a touchdown on defense. Like it seems to every game. No team in the country has more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Might be end Jonathan Allen or linebacker Reuben Foster or defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

2) In the battle of the quarterbacks, go with experience and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. He was brilliant in last year’s title game. Expect more of the same. And don’t be surprised if Alabama freshman Jalen Hurts, a future Heisman winner, struggles in the spotlight, throwing an early pick or putting the ball on the ground. The change of coordinators from Lane Kiffin to Steve Sarkisian shouldn’t be overlooked.

3) Expect a big performance from Clemson receiver Mike Williams, who missed last year’s title game. Williams caught 90 passes during the season for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is a lock for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. One last chance to show off.



Asmussen’s prediction:

Clemson 28, Alabama 27

The easy/smart thing to do would be to go with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. They win all the time and have the best players. But the Tigers showed an extra gear in the blowout semifinal win against Ohio State. Alabama was just sort of blah against Washington. Ultra-competitive Watson makes big plays in the fourth quarter and Greg Huegel’s extra point in the final minutes gives Clemson the victory and its first national title since 1982.