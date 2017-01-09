Asmussen: Final football rankings, look ahead to 2017-18

Other Related Content It all comes down to this

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is his final ballot of the season following Clemson's stunning national title win over Alabama on Monday:

TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Clemson 14-1 3

2. Alabama 14-1 1

3. Southern Cal 10-3 9

4. Ohio State 11-2 2

5. Oklahoma 11-2 7

6. Washington 12-2 4

7. Wisconsin 11-3 10

8. Penn State 11-3 6

9. Florida State 10-3 11

10. Michigan 10-3 5

11. Western Michigan 13-1 8

12. Oklahoma State 10-3 13

13. South Florida 11-2 16

14. Stanford 10-3 20

15. San Diego State 11-3 22

16. Western Kentucky 11-3 23

17. LSU 8-4 25

18. Colorado 10-4 14

19. Florida 9-4 —

20. Virginia Tech 10-4 —

21. West Virginia 10-3 12

22. Tennessee 9-4 —

23. Utah 9-4 —

24. Houston 9-4 18

25. Miami 9-4 —

And here is Asmussen’s way-too-early preseason Top 10 for 2017:

TEAM COMMENT

1. Southern Cal Only Alabama was playing better at year’s end. Sam Darnold for Heisman.

2. Alabama Jalen Hurts is going to improve and defense is always top notch.

3. Florida State Seminoles have a chance for an early statement, opening against Tide.

4. Oklahoma Baker Mayfield a great starting point. Sooners get September test at OSU.

5. Ohio State Semifinal blowout will drive J.T. Barrett and pals during spring, summer.

6. Clemson Dabo Swinney needs new QB but keeps producing double-digit wins.

7. Michigan Jim Harbaugh piling up stars in Ann Arbor. ‘D’ again will be stellar.

8. Washington Chris Petersen has holes to fill, but QB Jake Browning back for junior year.

9. Penn State Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley lead possible powerhouse offense.

10. Wisconsin As long as Paul Chryst leads, Badgers remain team to beat in Big Ten West.