Asmussen: Final football rankings, look ahead to 2017-18
Asmussen: Final football rankings, look ahead to 2017-18

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 11:58pm | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is his final ballot of the season following Clemson's stunning national title win over Alabama on Monday:

TEAM    REC.    PREV.
1. Clemson    14-1    3
2. Alabama    14-1    1
3. Southern Cal    10-3    9
4. Ohio State    11-2    2
5. Oklahoma    11-2    7
6. Washington    12-2    4
7. Wisconsin    11-3    10
8. Penn State    11-3    6
9. Florida State     10-3    11
10. Michigan    10-3    5
11. Western Michigan    13-1    8
12. Oklahoma State    10-3    13
13. South Florida    11-2    16
14. Stanford    10-3    20
15. San Diego State    11-3    22
16. Western Kentucky    11-3    23
17. LSU    8-4    25
18. Colorado    10-4    14
19. Florida    9-4    —
20. Virginia Tech    10-4    —
21. West Virginia    10-3    12
22. Tennessee    9-4    —
23. Utah    9-4    —
24. Houston    9-4    18
25. Miami    9-4    —

 

And here is Asmussen’s way-too-early preseason Top 10 for 2017:

TEAM    COMMENT
1. Southern Cal    Only Alabama was playing better at year’s end. Sam Darnold for Heisman.
2. Alabama    Jalen Hurts is going to improve and defense is always top notch.
3. Florida State    Seminoles have a chance for an early statement, opening against Tide.
4. Oklahoma    Baker Mayfield a great starting point. Sooners get September test at OSU.
5. Ohio State    Semifinal blowout will drive J.T. Barrett and pals during spring, summer.
6. Clemson    Dabo Swinney needs new QB but keeps producing double-digit wins.
7. Michigan    Jim Harbaugh piling up stars in Ann Arbor. ‘D’ again will be stellar.
8. Washington    Chris Petersen has holes to fill, but QB Jake Browning back for junior year.
9. Penn State    Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley lead possible powerhouse offense.
10. Wisconsin    As long as Paul Chryst leads, Badgers remain team to beat in Big Ten West.

