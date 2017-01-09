No Hall call

Illinois will have to wait at least another year to add to its list of College Football Hall of Fame inductees.

The latest class was announced today and included 10 players and three coaches. Steve Spurrier and Peyton Manning were among those who made the cut.

Illinois had three candidates: defensive lineman Moe Gardner, linebacker Dana Howard and lnebacker/defensive end Simeon Rice. All three have been multiyear nominees.

Receiver David Williams was the last Illini picked, entering in 2005.