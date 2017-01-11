Peoria pipeline flowing for Illini

PEORIA — Lovie Smith and his coaching staff have figured it out: There are recruitable players in central Illinois.

Tim Thornton, coach of the state champion Peoria High Lions, hopes other schools follow Illinois’ lead.

The Illini already have landed one of the Lions: defensive lineman Kendrick Green will sign with them on Feb. 1. And Smith made an offer to Peoria junior quarterback Coran Taylor for the Class of 2018.

“He’s a big kid, and he’s got a real good football IQ,” Thornton said of Taylor. “The ball really jumps out of his hand. And he can run the ball a lot.”

In the Class 5A title-game win against Vernon Hills, Taylor threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 134 yards and three scores.

He has the skill set that Smith and offensive coordinator Garrick McGee want in their quarterbacks. So far, Illinois is Taylor’s only FBS offer.

Maybe Taylor will bring more attention to Peoria football recruiting. The city has been overlooked in the past.

“We just seem to be behind the curve,” Thornton said. “Kendrick didn’t get his first offer until mid-January 2016.”

Thornton has an explanation: Chicago recruiting. The state’s largest city is loaded with prospects, and there is easy access because of the two airports.

“You can spend two or three days and hit 40 schools and cover a huge population,” Thornton said.

Peoria isn’t as easy to reach.

But if the winning and production continue, colleges will be more inclined to take the time.

“We’ve got that consistency now where we’re putting out a kid or two every year,” Thornton said.

Green had multiple offers before picking Illinois.

His final choices, Thornton said, came down to the Illini and Iowa.

Though three-star recruit Green has picked his school, the calls haven’t stopped.

“A bunch have come in and tried to offer after he committed,” Thornton said. “Arkansas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame.”

But Thornton expects Green to sign with the Illini.

“I’d be disappointed if I had a kid decommit,” Thornton said.

Thornton knows the Illinois program well. He played offensive line at the school for Lou Tepper and Ron Turner in 1996-97.

He transferred to Illinois State, playing three years before starting his coaching career with the Redbirds.

Now a top high school coach, Thornton wants to develop a close relationship between his school and the Illini.

“I would like that,” Thornton said. “It’s always nice when you have a guy who is close. We had a guy (defensive lineman Josh Augusta) go to Mizzou four years ago, and it was tough. We only got a chance to go over and see him once.

“If you are down the road, it makes it a lot easier to cruise down, watch a game and come on back.”

Smith has said repeatedly Illinois recruiting starts in the state. Thornton has heard it before.

“Every coach that comes into Illinois says, ‘We’re going to put a fence around the state, and we’re going to keep all our guys in,’ ” Thornton said. “This is the first time where I really felt that they put their boots on Illinois soil and got in the doors of a bunch of schools. It’s not just show up at a coaches clinic and say hi to everybody. It’s ‘Who do you really have and who do we need? Oh, you’ve got one? Let’s go to work on him.’ ”

Illinois has an advantage with the Peoria coach. He played with current assistant Luke Butkus in C-U.

“If I call him up and tell him, ‘I’ve got a guy,’ he believes what I am saying,” Thornton said.