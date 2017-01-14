Illini legends, lists and lore: Wayne McClain and UI assistants

Sunday would have been former Illini assistant basketball coach Wayne McClain’s 62nd birthday. He joined Illinois’ staff following a seven-year career at Peoria’s Manual High School, where he directed the Rams to Class AA state championships in 1995, ’96 and ’97.

Then-Illini coach Bill Self initially hired McClain at Illinois in 2001. He stayed with the Illini when Bruce Weber succeeded Self for the 2003-04 season and continued as Weber’s assistant through the 2011-12 campaign.

During McClain’s 11 seasons on the bench, the Illini won 261 of their 378 games, a winning percentage of .690. He died in October 2014.

The longest-serving Illini assistant basketball coaches:

NAME SEASONS YEARS

Howie Braun 1937-67 31

Dick Nagy 1980-96 17

Jim Wright 1958-72 15

Jimmy Collins 1984-96 13

Wally Roettger 1937-49 13

Wayne McClain 2002-12 11

Tony Yates 1975-83 9

Mark Coomes 1986-94 9

Jay Price 2004-12 9

Dick Campbell 1968-74 7



Illini birthdays

Sunday: Shelese Arnold, softball (24)

Monday: Charlie Danielson, golf (23)

Tuesday: J.C. Caroline, football (84)

Wednesday: Geronimo Allison, football (23)

Thursday: Troy McMillin, football (58)

Friday: Nick Anderson, basketball (49)

Saturday: Stephanie Richartz, track and field (25)



