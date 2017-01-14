Illini legends, lists and lore: Wayne McClain and UI assistants
Sunday would have been former Illini assistant basketball coach Wayne McClain’s 62nd birthday. He joined Illinois’ staff following a seven-year career at Peoria’s Manual High School, where he directed the Rams to Class AA state championships in 1995, ’96 and ’97.
Then-Illini coach Bill Self initially hired McClain at Illinois in 2001. He stayed with the Illini when Bruce Weber succeeded Self for the 2003-04 season and continued as Weber’s assistant through the 2011-12 campaign.
During McClain’s 11 seasons on the bench, the Illini won 261 of their 378 games, a winning percentage of .690. He died in October 2014.
The longest-serving Illini assistant basketball coaches:
NAME SEASONS YEARS
Howie Braun 1937-67 31
Dick Nagy 1980-96 17
Jim Wright 1958-72 15
Jimmy Collins 1984-96 13
Wally Roettger 1937-49 13
Wayne McClain 2002-12 11
Tony Yates 1975-83 9
Mark Coomes 1986-94 9
Jay Price 2004-12 9
Dick Campbell 1968-74 7
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Shelese Arnold, softball (24)
Monday: Charlie Danielson, golf (23)
Tuesday: J.C. Caroline, football (84)
Wednesday: Geronimo Allison, football (23)
Thursday: Troy McMillin, football (58)
Friday: Nick Anderson, basketball (49)
Saturday: Stephanie Richartz, track and field (25)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore.
