Illini legends, lists and lore: Wayne McClain and UI assistants
Sat, 01/14/2017 - 11:08pm | Mike Pearson

Sunday would have been former Illini assistant basketball coach Wayne McClain’s 62nd birthday. He joined Illinois’ staff following a seven-year career at Peoria’s Manual High School, where he directed the Rams to Class AA state championships in 1995, ’96 and ’97.

Then-Illini coach Bill Self initially hired McClain at Illinois in 2001. He stayed with the Illini when Bruce Weber succeeded Self for the 2003-04 season and continued as Weber’s assistant through the 2011-12 campaign.

During McClain’s 11 seasons on the bench, the Illini won 261 of their 378 games, a winning percentage of .690. He died in October 2014.

The longest-serving Illini assistant basketball coaches:

NAME    SEASONS    YEARS
Howie Braun    1937-67    31
Dick Nagy    1980-96    17
Jim Wright    1958-72    15
Jimmy Collins    1984-96    13
Wally Roettger    1937-49    13
Wayne McClain    2002-12    11
Tony Yates    1975-83    9
Mark Coomes    1986-94    9
Jay Price    2004-12    9
Dick Campbell    1968-74    7

Illini birthdays
Sunday: Shelese Arnold, softball (24)
Monday: Charlie Danielson, golf (23)
Tuesday: J.C. Caroline, football (84)
Wednesday: Geronimo Allison, football (23)
Thursday: Troy McMillin, football (58)
Friday: Nick Anderson, basketball (49)
Saturday: Stephanie Richartz, track and field (25)
 
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.

