UI football commit Mondesir got his first choice

Image Gallery: Lovie Smith press conference » more Photo by: Heather Coit Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, visits with Athletic Director Josh Whitman, right, following a press conference at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

CHICAGO — Marc Mondesir could have had a bunch of college scholarship offers. But the Chicago St. Rita linebacker didn’t give many schools a chance.

The day he visited Illinois, Mondesir said “Yes” to Lovie Smith.

“He had always wanted to go to Illinois,” St. Rita coach Todd Kuska said. “That’s been his dream.”

The Illini had a family advantage. Mondesir’s older brother is a student at Illinois.

Illinois offensive line coach Luke Butkus was the assistant responsible for recruiting Mondesir.

“When Butkus called me, he said, ‘Hey, we’ve offered Marc. He took it right then and there,’ ” Kuska said.

Kuska likes what he is hearing from Smith and his staff.

“I think they are doing a great job of bringing excitement back to Illinois football,” Kuska said. “They are taking a couple more Chicago guys than they have in recent years. I know Coach Butkus is very passionate about bringing the state of Illinois back to Illinois instead of letting these guys travel all over and go out of state.”

Part of the appeal is Smith, who visited with Kuska in December.

“He’s a soft-spoken guy, but when he speaks, he speaks mightily,” Kuska said. “You know he carries a lot of weight. He’s a guy players love. You saw that in the NFL, and hopefully we’re going to see that translate more and more while he’s at the university.”

Kuska said there was a disconnect at times between past Illinois staffs and Chicagoland. He had players “who would have loved to have gone to Illinois, and they didn’t really recruit them as hard.”

Two of them — defensive linemen Matt Conrath and Bruce Gaston — played in the NFL.

“Time will tell, but there is a new energy about Illinois,” Kuska said.

Kuska will watch closely. Especially with one of the Mustangs on the team.

Mondesir, a 6-foot-2, 220-pounder, is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. Because of need, Mondesir worked on the defensive line for the Mustangs last season.

Kuska said Mondesir will have a chance to play early in college.

“It’s going to depend on what they want to do with him,” Kuska said. “He’s a pretty polished guy from the line of scrimmage.”

Mondesir played linebacker at St. Rita during his junior season — with good success.

“It will just be shaking the cobwebs out a little bit,” Kuska said. “He’s a hardworking kid. He’s a good kid. He’s a quick learner. He’s an explosive player. When he knows what’s going on, he’s going to be a good football player for them.”

Mondesir also will be good in the classroom. He has a 3.5 GPA and was Academic all-state. With Mondesir’s help, St. Rita returned to the playoffs last season after a two-year absence for a program that has won two state titles.

“He had a very good year for us,” Kuska said. “We struggled at times defensively, but he was one of our keys for us.”

St. Rita will have a Signing Day ceremony for Mondesir on Feb. 1. Another Mustang (kicker Tim Zaleski) is signing with Wyoming.

Mondesir isn’t the first Kuska player to sign with Illinois. Receiver Ade Adeyemo started for Ron Turner in 2003 and ’04.