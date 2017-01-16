East St. Louis safety Knight chooses Illini

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 01-16-17 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports.

EAST ST. LOUIS — The latest Illinois football recruit can’t wait for the 2017 opener. His brother will be on the other sideline.

East St. Louis safety James Knight made a commitment to Lovie Smith’s program on Monday.

Knight’s brother, Kenny, is a defensive end at Ball State. The Cardinals play in Champaign Sept. 2 to open the 2017 season.

James Knight, a 5-foot-10, 186-pounder, has his official visit this weekend.

But he has seen Memorial Stadium before. He came to campus for an unofficial visit in December. And he helped the Flyers win the 2016 Class 7A state title in the stadium Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s a great memory,” Knight said.

Known as “Jimmy Jamm” “since I was born,” Knight is the 18th player to commit to the Class of 2017.

Knight is the eighth Illini Class of 2017 commit on defense.

The chance to play for Smith was a draw for Knight.

“I like Lovie,” Knight said. “That’s one of the biggest reasons I picked Illinois, Lovie and the coaching staff.”

Knight said he plans to study construction management at Illinois.

The signing period starts Feb. 1. Smith is hoping to bring another Flyer with Knight. All-State Player of the Year Jeff Thomas, a wide receiver, is considering the Illini.

The East St. Louis players can find out about the Illini from current Flyers assistant and former Illini standout Terry Hawthorne.

Knight told Hawthorne about his commitment Monday.

“He was like ‘Welcome to the family,’” Knight said.

Knight’s former prep teammate Stanley Green just finished his freshman year at Illinois. Green’s advice to Knight?

“He said ‘You’ve just got to come in here and ball. Just be the player you are,’” Knight said.