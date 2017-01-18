Vaughn transferring from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Six months ago, Ke’Shawn Vaughn sat in a crowded ballroom on the lower level of the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.



The running back was one of three Illinois football players representing the program at Big Ten Media Days, with new Illinois coach Lovie Smith bringing the sophomore to the late-July event that usually features upperclassmen.



Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt and Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot, who will take part in all-star games later this month, joked with Vaughn that this was the first of three consecutive trips he’d make to the conference’s annual event.



Turns out he won’t.



Vaughn announced on Wednesday evening via his Twitter account that he is transferring from Illinois after two seasons.



He didn’t indicate where he might transfer, and messages left with Vaughn were not returned immediately.



“After much thought, consideration and discussing this with my family, I have decided to explore different avenues to obtain my bachelors and athletic endeavors,” Vaughn wrote. “I want to take a moment to express my appreciation to the University of Illinois and the coaching staff for the opportunity to not only gain experience academically but as an athlete as well. Will forever love the #IlliniNation.”



The highly coveted running back opted to sign with Illinois on National Signing Day in 2015, with the four-star recruit from Nashville, Tenn., donning an Illinois hat and picking the Illini ahead of offers from West Virginia, Louisville and a handful of others.



His decision helped Tim Beckman’s final recruiting class finish in the top half of the Big Ten recruiting rankings, according to the major recruiting services, and he played from the start, rushing for 43 yards on 11 carries in his college debut against Kent State during the 2015 season opener.



He ended up becoming the starting running back for Illinois midway through the 2015 season after Josh Ferguson went down with a shoulder injury and rushed for a team-high 723 yards on 157 carries and six touchdowns in 11 games, missing a game on Nov. 21, 2015, at Minnesota with a concussion he sustained the week prior in a home loss to Ohio State.



After Illinois fired Bill Cubit on March 5, 2016, Vaughn started the first three games with Smith in charge of the Illini.



“He trusts me and believes in me,” Vaughn said last summer about his relationship with Smith, “and that I can help this team get to the next step.”



Vaughn rushed for 116 yards on 15 carries — the second game in his Illinois career in which he topped 100 yards after a career-best 180 yards at Purdue in 2015 — against North Carolina during the Illini’s 48-23 loss to the Tar Heels on Sept. 10 and seemed to be finding his stride.



But he struggled the following Saturday, only rushing for 22 yards on eight carries in a disappointing 34-10 home loss against Western Michigan.



His playing time diminished after that, with Vaughn eventually falling behind Kendrick Foster and Reggie Corbin on the depth chart the rest of the season, which saw him only compile 20 carries for 104 yards in the final nine games.



Vaughn leaves Illinois with 1,024 rushing yards on 207 carries and nine touchdowns.



He is the second skill player from the 2015 class to announce a transfer since the end of the 2016 season.



Wide receiver Desmond Cain announced last month he would transfer from the Illini after two seasons saw him catch 58 passes for 553 yards and two touchdowns.



With Vaughn’s departure, Illinois will head into the 2017 season with Foster, who rushed for a team-high 720 yards last season on 126 carries and seven touchdowns, and Corbin (523 rushing yards on 86 carries, two TDs) the two running backs who likely will get most of the carries in 2017.



Tre Nation is another option after he rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries as a true freshman, while Dre Brown has missed his first two seasons at Illinois with two torn ACLs.



Mike Epstein from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and Ra’Von Bonner from Cincinnati Sycamore are two running back commits Illinois has in the 2017 class.



National Signing Day is Feb. 1, with Smith’s Illini set to start spring practice roughly two weeks later.