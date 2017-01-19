Ex-Illini and area player in all-star games

East-West Shrine Game: 2 p.m., Saturday



at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. (NFL Network)



Wes Lunt



Ex-Illinois quarterback is one of three signal-callers on the West team. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Lunt has the arm to make all the throws necessary but is limited in his mobility and has an injury history he’ll need to address.



Hardy Nickerson



Former Illinois linebacker will suit up for the West roster. The 6-foot, 230-pound Nickerson compiled a team-high 107 tackles to go along with two interceptions in his lone season with the Illini.



Chunky Clements



Made a name for himself during four seasons along the defensive line at Illinois. He won’t play because of an injury, but he has the size (6-3, 295) and the speed along the interior of the line to have a team use a pick on him.



NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: 3:15 p.m., Saturday



at StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (Fox Sports 1)



Cameron Lee



The Oakwood graduate went from walk-on to valuable starter along the offensive line at Illinois State. The 6-6, 320-pound Lee started every game the last two seasons, seeing time at guard and at tackle.



Senior Bowl: 1:30 p.m., Jan. 28



at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. (NFL Network)



Carroll Phillips



The Miami native led Illinois in sacks last season, compiling nine, the most since Whitney Mercilus tied a program record with 16 during the 2011 season. The 6-3, 240-pound Phillips will play for the North team in the premier all-star game showcase.



Dawuane Smoot



The Illini’s best NFL prospect didn’t put up the numbers he wanted to in 2016 — 56 tackles, including 15 for loss and five sacks — compared with his breakout 2015 season, but the 6-3, 255-pound defensive end was effective in disrupting a quarterback’s rhythm and getting into the backfield.